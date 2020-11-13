By: admin

Published November 13, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, November 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Ray Ohlrogge. Absent were Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer and Paul Larson. Auditor Diane Larson and Deputy Auditor Kami Moody were also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as corrected. Motion carried.

WEED BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, second by Ohlrogge, to discuss a weed enforcement on a property.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant for the highway, met with the board. Different options for buying gravel were discussed.

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Maria Schwader, from Legislative Audit was here to report on the yearly audit. No major issues were reported.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Nancy Fradet, Fisher & Rounds, was in to discuss health insurance options. A motion by Blindauer, second by Ohlrogge, to switch to Nancy Fradet with Fisher & Rounds as the county’s insurance agent for the 2021 year. This will become effective on December 1, 2020. Motion carried.

PLATS

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, met with the board for approval of plats. A plat was presented for Patricia Carsrud, Tract A of Larson’s First Addition in E/2 of SW/4 & in Government Lots 3 & 4 of SW/4 30-107-61 for 10 acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer to approve the plat. Motion carried.

A plat was presented for James & Susan Johannsen, Tract 1 of Johannsen’s Addition in SE/4 3-108-60 for 1.5 acres. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge to approve the plat. Motion carried.

CANVAS VOTE

The board canvased the vote for the 2020 General Election. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to accept the canvas. Motion carried.

BANK ACCOUNT

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to appoint Kami Moody, Deputy Auditor to the bank account at First National Bank Omaha. Motion carried.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Auditor Larson reported that liquor licenses will be approved at the November 17th meeting.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor & Treasurer in all accounts $5,499,892.70

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $6,871.28

AFLAC, Insurance $80.98

AFLAC, Insurance $5.98

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $2,565.96

Small Business, Insurance $25.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $20.00

VSP, Insurance $73.86

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $60.08

Colonial Life, Insurance $314.30

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,418.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $50.17

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $12,768.39

AFLAC, Insurance $978.66

AFLAC, Insurance $199.60

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $5,017.38

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11.71

Small Business, Insurance $26.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $50.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $139.05

VSP, Insurance $137.46

Accounts Management Inc., Wage Garnishment $686.38

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $320.12

Colonial Life, Insurance $76.96

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,621.42

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $68.06

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $16,735.41

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,530.75

Alpena Co-op, Repairs $65.00

AmeriPride Services, Maps, Mops, Towels $232.34

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $172.88

Avera Health, Drug Test $193.10

Ace Hardware, Supplies $401.80

Blue, Wheeler & Banks, Court Appointed Fees $1,007.00

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $2,264.32

Butler Machinery, Repairs $2,952.76

Central Electric Cooperative, Repairs $142.50

Colonial Research, COVID-19 Supplies $314.65

South Dakota Department of Health, Employee Flu Shots $184.00

DMC Wear Parts LLC, Grader Repairs $1,581.30

DS Solutions, Election Supplies $175.00

Election Systems, Election Supplies $124.20

Express 2, Fuel $75.02

First National Bank Omaha, Sheriff Supplies $380.25

KO’s, Repairs $197.60

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Lyle Signs, Highway Signs $434.45

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $305.62

National Association of State Agencies for Surplus Property, Membership $39.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $225.46

Premier Equipment, Supplies $110.00

Quadient Leasing, Rental $588.00

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $55.39

Santel Communcations, Phone and Internet $1,082.18

Scott’s Supply, Repairs $453.00

South Dakota Federal Agency, Supplies $78.00

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Dues $1,303.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Dues $689.85

Sherryl Rankin, Milage $8.40

Staples, Supplies $92.75

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,146.46

True North Steel, Supplies $6,844.50

United Laboratories, Supplies $820.32

Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone $40.01

Woony Foods, Supplies $66.92

Xcel Energy, Electricity $60.84

October Payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $5,143.12

Treasurer $6,043.68

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,681.54

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $5,870.62

Sheriff $12,466.61

Public Welfare $964.08

Nurse $1,370.25

Ambulance $1,485.00

Extension Office $1,977.75

Weed $3,000.00

Drainage $150.12

Planning and Zoning $180.00

Road and Bridge $26,212.66

E-911 $67.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County