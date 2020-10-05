By: admin

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the September 9th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over the Water Sample Report.

The Department of Energy and Natural Resources Permit renewal application has been submitted.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters were sent to disconnect.

Board members went over the 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher: General Fund, Water Fund, and the Sewer Fund. Some changes will be made and brought to the next board meeting to adopt.

Discussion was held on Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and on having culverts replaced in town. Dawson was called, and they do not install the culverts. The Board needs to look at hiring someone else to get the culverts installed yet this fall.

New Business:

Discussion was held on Copper/Lead Samples. All samples came back normal.

DENR – The application has been approved.

Restrooms at the ball park have been winterized.

Dawson Construction is planning to bring in a couple more loads of gravel in the next month.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve the 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $80.92 – Advertising Minutes, Pro-Contracting – $637.76 – Clean up tree pile at dump grounds, NorthWestern Energy – $974.68 Electric Bill – Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $530.68, Rossy Park – $24.63, Water Plant – $24.45, Ballpark – $50.59, Water Valve – $11.11, lift station – $58.61, Community Center – $259.61, Davison Rural Water – $3,728.25 – Water Used, Benders – $923.00 – Blew Out Culverts and for lift station vactor out – Dawson Construction – $5,418.38 – Streets – Gravel/Blading, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Wages, Mark Chada – $535.42 – Meetings (5) and Reimbursement for postage, Gary Moody – $415.58 – Summer help – August, Ed Hoffman – $1,077.06 – Maintenance Worker wages and reimbursement for postage for mailing water sample and for antifreeze for winterizing the ballpark restrooms, Sean Gromer – $738.80 – meetings (five – July-Sept, three – May and June), Angie Larson – $459.75 – meetings (5), Angie Meier – $319.72 – finance officer wages, Department of the Treasury – $3,060.20 – quarterly taxes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – health insurance, Santel Communications – $234.18 – phone and Internet (office phone – $28.18, office Internet – $80.50, Lift Station – $45.33, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $25.17

The next board meeting will be held on October 19th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer