Letcher Town Board proceedings

October 5th, 2020

By:
Published November 13, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the September 9th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over the Water Sample Report.  

The Department of Energy and Natural Resources Permit renewal application has been submitted.  

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters were sent to disconnect. 

Board members went over the 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher: General Fund, Water Fund, and the Sewer Fund. Some changes will be made and brought to the next board meeting to adopt.

Discussion was held on Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and on having culverts replaced in town. Dawson was called, and they do not install the culverts. The Board needs to look at hiring someone else to get the culverts installed yet this fall.  

New Business: 

Discussion was held on Copper/Lead Samples. All samples came back normal.  

DENR – The application has been approved.  

Discussion was held on past due accounts.  

Restrooms at the ball park have been winterized.  

Dawson Construction is planning to bring in a couple more loads of gravel in the next month.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve the 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $80.92 – Advertising Minutes, Pro-Contracting – $637.76 – Clean up tree pile at dump grounds, NorthWestern Energy – $974.68 Electric Bill – Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $530.68, Rossy Park – $24.63, Water Plant – $24.45, Ballpark – $50.59, Water Valve – $11.11, lift station – $58.61, Community Center – $259.61, Davison Rural Water – $3,728.25 – Water Used, Benders – $923.00 – Blew Out Culverts and for lift station vactor out – Dawson Construction – $5,418.38 – Streets – Gravel/Blading, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Wages, Mark Chada – $535.42 – Meetings (5) and Reimbursement for postage, Gary Moody – $415.58 – Summer help – August, Ed Hoffman – $1,077.06 – Maintenance Worker wages and reimbursement for postage for mailing water sample and for antifreeze for winterizing the ballpark restrooms, Sean Gromer – $738.80 – meetings (five – July-Sept, three – May and June), Angie Larson – $459.75 – meetings (5), Angie Meier – $319.72 – finance officer wages, Department of the Treasury – $3,060.20 – quarterly taxes, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – health insurance, Santel Communications – $234.18 – phone and Internet (office phone – $28.18, office Internet – $80.50, Lift Station – $45.33, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $25.17

The next board meeting will be held on October 19th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 14, 2020, 2:08 am
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 78%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 1, 2020 November 2, 2020 November 3, 2020 November 4, 2020 November 5, 2020 November 6, 2020 November 7, 2020
    November 8, 2020 November 9, 2020 November 10, 2020 November 11, 2020 November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 14, 2020
    November 15, 2020 November 16, 2020 November 17, 2020 November 18, 2020 November 19, 2020 November 20, 2020 November 21, 2020
    November 22, 2020 November 23, 2020 November 24, 2020 November 25, 2020 November 26, 2020 November 27, 2020 November 28, 2020
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 