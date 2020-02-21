By: admin

Published February 21, 2020, in Obituaries

Shelley Fay Knutson, 62, of Letcher passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, of natural causes.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Community Center in Letcher. Visitation was on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.

Shelley was born March 10, 1957, to Morrie and Esther Putnam. On Nov. 1, 1975, she married Kevin Knutson. Together, they ran the Rec on Letcher’s Main Street until she purchased the Corner Café in 1984 running it successfully until 1997.

For many years after the Café, Shelley worked at Cabela’s in Mitchell. Poet is where she spent her remaining years of work.

Shelley loved to bake and cook – especially chicken and dumplings, her children’s favorite. In her early years, she loved to fish, hunt pheasant and deer, snowmobile, and enjoyed motorcycle rides. Shelley was a natural at forming lasting friendships and was known for her hospitality and sense of community. In recent years, she had discovered a love for travel, especially to Mexico and Las Vegas. In just a couple months, she was set to become a grandmother to a baby boy.

Shelley is survived by the love of her life, Kevin Knutson; daughter Katie (Keith) Ramm; son J.D. (Tara) Knutson; brothers Shawn (Donna) Putnam and Doug Putnam, nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother.