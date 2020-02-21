By: admin

Published February 21, 2020

Violet Rae Mackey, 87, of Mitchell died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home under hospice care.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation with a prayer service was held Monday, Feb. 17, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Violet was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Mitchell to Royal and Helen (Byrd) Cross. She attended school in Letcher before graduating from Mitchell High School in 1951.

In 1953, she married Dick Mackey in Loomis. After they married, Vi lived in Colorado Springs while Dick served in the Army. They returned to Mitchell then lived in several towns in eastern South Dakota while Dick worked in masonry construction. They settled in Mitchell where Dick started his own masonry company and Vi was active in the business serving as an officer. Vi later worked at the Mitchell Middle School cafeteria where she enjoyed working at the Kernel Korner and giving cookies to kids.

While her children were growing up, Vi was the neighborhood mom, providing snacks, fixing bicycles and writing clues for treasure hunts. She loved camping in the Black Hills and rock hunting in the Badlands. Later in her life, she became an avid Dakota Wesleyan University and high school basketball fan. She was an enthusiastic sports fan.

Vi was a member of Life Church of Mitchell. She was a prayer warrior and gifted in worship including, writing songs, poetry, and playing the piano.

She is survived by her children, Brenda, Kathy (Garrett) Schroeder, Judy (Steve) Gaston, Wade, West (Carol), Jodi Campbell, Beau and Jeremy; a daughter-in-law, Judy Mackey; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Bev (Kenny) Mikkelson and Carol (Mike) Royston; and a brother, Russell (Judy) Cross.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Richard “Mack” Mackey Jr; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie; two grandchildren, Steve and Claire; her sisters, Eva Brewer and Jean Moody; brothers, Frank and Bob Cross; sisters-in-law, Mona Cross and Delores Cross; and brothers-in-law, Lyle Brewer, Ralph Moody and Pete Mackey.