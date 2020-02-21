Linda Kilcoin

Hill City

By:
Published February 21, 2020, in Obituaries

Linda June Kilcoin, 62, of rural Hill City, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at the Red Canyon Ranch, southwest of Custer, at a later date. Arrangements were placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

Linda was born in Wessington Springs on May 16, 1957, to Lambertus and Marjorie Van Dyke. Being born the only surviving twin, Linda often felt and spoke of the void left by the loss (stillborn) of her twin brother. In Linda’s early years of life, she loved to read, ride ponies, and collect rocks. Linda also spent a lot of time helping her “daddy” with catalog layouts for the family’s taxidermy supply mail order business.  Linda excelled in music. She loved to play the piano. She sang at countless weddings and funerals throughout the years.

Linda attended Woonsocket Public Schools, completing high school in three years. Linda then attended Dakota Wesleyan University, majoring in English and history with a minor in political science. She graduated in three years with summa cum laude honors.

At a very young age, Linda became interested and involved with politics. She met her first husband, Milt Nelson, campaigning for him and successfully assisting him in a race for a senate seat. Linda also dabbled in selling real estate.

On Sept. 8, 1979, Linda married Bill “Wild Bill” Kilcoin. From this union, two children were born, Kristen Angela and Ruskin James.

In later years, Linda’s love for nature and the outdoors led her to become a Master Gardener and Girl Scout leader. She also had an endless love for animals and had many pets throughout her life. Linda was a very good cook and never followed a recipe. Linda always played a key role in the family’s taxidermy and restoration mail order business, Van Dykes Supply.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kristen (Jessie); son, Ruskin (Jenny), and three grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marj Van Dyke; infant twin brother, Lyndon Jan; maternal grandparents, Frank and Margaret Kempf; and paternal grandparents, John and JoAnna Van Dyke.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 23, 2020, 9:02 pm
    Clear
    25°F
    real feel: 18°F
    humidity: 100%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020
    February 2, 2020 February 3, 2020 February 4, 2020 February 5, 2020 February 6, 2020 February 7, 2020 February 8, 2020
    February 9, 2020 February 10, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 12, 2020 February 13, 2020 February 14, 2020 February 15, 2020
    February 16, 2020 February 17, 2020 February 18, 2020 February 19, 2020 February 20, 2020 February 21, 2020 February 22, 2020
    February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 February 26, 2020 February 27, 2020 February 28, 2020 February 29, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 