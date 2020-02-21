By: admin

Published February 21, 2020, in Obituaries

Linda June Kilcoin, 62, of rural Hill City, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at the Red Canyon Ranch, southwest of Custer, at a later date. Arrangements were placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

Linda was born in Wessington Springs on May 16, 1957, to Lambertus and Marjorie Van Dyke. Being born the only surviving twin, Linda often felt and spoke of the void left by the loss (stillborn) of her twin brother. In Linda’s early years of life, she loved to read, ride ponies, and collect rocks. Linda also spent a lot of time helping her “daddy” with catalog layouts for the family’s taxidermy supply mail order business. Linda excelled in music. She loved to play the piano. She sang at countless weddings and funerals throughout the years.

Linda attended Woonsocket Public Schools, completing high school in three years. Linda then attended Dakota Wesleyan University, majoring in English and history with a minor in political science. She graduated in three years with summa cum laude honors.

At a very young age, Linda became interested and involved with politics. She met her first husband, Milt Nelson, campaigning for him and successfully assisting him in a race for a senate seat. Linda also dabbled in selling real estate.

On Sept. 8, 1979, Linda married Bill “Wild Bill” Kilcoin. From this union, two children were born, Kristen Angela and Ruskin James.

In later years, Linda’s love for nature and the outdoors led her to become a Master Gardener and Girl Scout leader. She also had an endless love for animals and had many pets throughout her life. Linda was a very good cook and never followed a recipe. Linda always played a key role in the family’s taxidermy and restoration mail order business, Van Dykes Supply.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kristen (Jessie); son, Ruskin (Jenny), and three grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marj Van Dyke; infant twin brother, Lyndon Jan; maternal grandparents, Frank and Margaret Kempf; and paternal grandparents, John and JoAnna Van Dyke.