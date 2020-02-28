By: admin

February 28, 2020

Doug Olson, 75, of Mitchell and formerly of Artesian, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Douglas Delaney Olson was born on June 25, 1944, to Orlando and Doris (Hunter) Olson in Mitchell. He was raised on the family farm north of Artesian. He attended Artesian Public School and graduated in 1962. Doug played on the high school football and basketball teams.

He attended Northern State University where he majored in history. Deciding that college wasn’t in his future, he became the owner/manager of Lucky’s Bar in Aberdeen. Doug was active with the Republican Party in his younger years. He was elected Vice Chairman of the Young Republicans in 1972 and was voted “Outstanding Young Republican of the Year.”

Doug later moved back to Artesian where he and his friend, Dee Jones, raised livestock until Doug eventually took over the family farm. Doug guided pheasant hunters for over 50 years. He hosted the South Dakota Governor’s Hunts in 1972 and 1986. Doug was an avid follower of South Dakota High School Basketball, especially Class B.

Doug married Joyce Phillips on April 3, 1976. They were blessed with three children. Doug and Joyce continued living on the farm until 2012 when they moved to Mitchell.

Doug is survived by his wife, Joyce of Mitchell; his son, Joseph of Bismarck, N.D.; his daughter, Jill of Letcher; his sister, Barb (LaMoine) Torgerson of Mitchell; and his brother Darrell (Judy) Olson of Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents; his sister, Norma; his infant brother, Roger; his special Uncle Ott; and his best friend, Dee Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.