Published April 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, with the following members present on a conference call: Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Brandon Goergen and Joel Rassel.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the March 2, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the March 16, 2020, special meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the March 23, 2020, special meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the council that Maguire Iron would be in town next week to fix the mixer pump in the watertower.

Weber clarified information about the Election. Due to everyone running unopposed, the elected council members will take their oath before the new business at the May meeting.

Council discussed the campground and bathhouse.

Council discussed the pool repairs.

Council discussed streets.

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the Library. It was agreed to run as normal with 12 hours a week.

Council discussed free dump at the dumpground. The dumpground will be open the month of May during regularly scheduled times for free dump for the citizens of Woonsocket. Five dollars will be collected for white goods, and contractors will still be required to pay.

Council discussed Community Wide Cleanup. It will be scheduled for May 14 with May 21 for the rain date.

Weber discussed the annual report. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin to approve the annual report. Motion carried.

Council discussed the Fourth of July. Discussion will continue to happen.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the following resolution to follow the recommendations laid out by the Governor’s Emergency Declaration. Roll Call Vote: D. Foos – Yes, G. Foos – Yes, Rassel – Yes, Kilcoin – Yes, Boschee – Yes, Goergen – Yes.

CITY OF WOONSOCKET,

SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION 2020-02

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus COVID-19 disease to be a pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national emergency; due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on April 3, 2020, the Governor of the State of South Dakota has declared a public health emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of this state and the public’s peace, health and safety; and WHEREAS, on April 13, 2020, the Woonsocket City Council met during the regularly scheduled meeting at 7:15 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and local public health issues and considerations, and take further action relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and,

WHEREAS, on April 13, 2020, the Woonsocket City Council approved Resolution 2020-02, declaring the existence of a health emergency in the City of Woonsocket as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, SDCL §9-32-1 gives a municipal governing body power to do what may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of health and suppression of disease.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, PURSUANT TO SDCL §9-32-1 AND THE POLICE POWERS GRANTED BY STATUTE, THAT DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID COMMUNITY SPREAD AND TRANSMISSION OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, IMMEDIATE ATTENTION IS REQUIRED TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WELFARE, IT SO HEREBY DECLARED AND ORDERED, AS FOLLOWS: ,

1. Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food and beverage are closed for dine-in customers and guests and for on-premises consumption; and, if able, are restricted and limited to curbside, drive-thru, takeout, and delivery services. The following exclusions apply: institutional or in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child care facilities, hospitals, assisted living, and long-term care facilities.

2. The following commercial establishments and places of public accommodation shall be and are hereby closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:

a. Bars, taverns, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

b. Indoor and outdoor performance venues, and museums.

c. Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas. However, such facilities may operate with ten (10) or fewer total persons inside the facility at any time, by appointment only, and such premises not open for walk-in business.

d. Arcades, bowling alley, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities, including casinos.

3. This Order does not prohibit an employee, contractor, vendor, or supplier of a place of public accommodation from entering, exiting, using, or occupying that place of public accommodation in their professional capacity.

4. The restrictions imposed by this Order do not apply to any of the following:

a. Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, other than those portions of the place of public accommodation subject to the requirements of section;

b. Health care facilities, child care facilities, residential care facilities and congregate care facilities.

However, owners, operators, and managers of such are strongly encouraged to implement CDC recommendations, to include social distancing and sanitization guidelines, in their place of business, until the expiration of this emergency order.

5. For purposes of this Order, “place of public accommodation” means a business, or an educational, refreshment, entertainment, or recreation facility, or an institution of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.

6. All other businesses not mentioned in this order are strongly encouraged to implement CDC recommendations, to include social distancing and sanitation guidelines in their place of business, until the expiration of this emergency order.

7. This Order does not alter any of the obligations under law of an employer affected by this Order to its employees or to the employees of another employer.

8. That any violation of this Resolution and Order shall be punishable as a Class II Misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $500 and or 30 days in jail or both for each violation.

9. That this resolution is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota and shall become effective immediately upon passage.

10. This Order shall take effect April 13, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. and continue until 2:00 a.m. on May 5, 2020; unless extended or terminated by further resolution.

AND I DO FURTHER PROCLAIM, that public notice of this resolution shall be given to and filed with the City Finance Officer of the City of Woonsocket. ADOPTED and SIGNED this 13th day of April, 2020.

Richard Reider

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

City Finance

Council discussed adopting a COVID-19 Ordinance in accordance with the resolution. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee to approve the first reading of Ordinance 20-01 regulating activity during the State Of South Emergency Declaration. Motion carried. Roll Call Vote: D. Foos – Yes, G. Foos – Yes, Rassel – Yes, Kilcoin – Yes, Boschee – Yes, Goergen – Yes.

Council discussed Summer Help. Discussion will continue next month.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer