Published April 24, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on April 13th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via a Zoom remote platform in order to comply with social distance recommendations. The meeting ID was posted in the regular posting site and sent out to district patrons receiving announcements. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Bev Dunn, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on March 9th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Jodi Doering seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the March 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $581,344.46; Add receipts: Taxes $16,791.38; Interest $643.27; Other local $907.72; State $97,676.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $697,362.83; less disbursements, $209,652.67; Cash balance: $487,710.16; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $487,710.16.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $996,292.41; Add receipts: Taxes $21,001.30; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,017,293.71; less disbursements $1,419.89; Cash balance: $1,015,873.82; less accounts payable $0.00 Fund balance: $1,015,873.82.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $444,252.97; Add receipts: Taxes $12,776.50; Other local $89.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $457,118.47; less disbursements $29,033.90; Cash balance: $428,084.57; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $428,084.57.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $103,580.84; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $5,141.85; Adult receipts $200.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.19; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $8,576.09; Total to be accounted for: $117,423.17; less disbursements $15,529.65; Less refund $79.80; Cash balance: $101,893.52; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $101,893.52.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $128,234.46; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $128,234.46; less disbursements $9,092.42; Cash balance: $119,142.04; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $119,142.04.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,120.32; Add receipts: Interest $1.12; Pupil activities $3,028.40; Total to be accounted for: $30,149.84; less disbursements $4,374.85; Fund balance: $25,774.99.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $170,120.76

Special Education: $25,666.05

Enterprise #53: $8,810.21

Food Service: $7,337.75

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, SUPPLIES $313.02

AT&T, CELLPHONE $84.35

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE SYSTEM ANNUAL MAINTENANCE $1,220.00

BOOK SYSTEMS, LIBRARY SITE LICENSE $995.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $43.10

CREATIVE PRINTING, PARKING LOT BANNERS $285.76

CREATIVE PRODUCTS SOURCING INC. – DARE, DARE MEDALLIONS/PRIZE $40.60

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, GRADUATION MEDALS $150.32

DICK’S WELDING, SCRAP STEEL FOR WELDING CLASS $100.00

ELDRIDGE, DRAMA SCRIPTS 341.70

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES $389.23

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUS $104.45

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, BID ADVERTISEMENT $81.54

FOXLEY, MICA, REIMBURSEMENT – GUIDANCE RESOURCES $30.68

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, SERVER REMOTE SUPPORT $50.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., CHENILLE LETTERS – CO-CURRICULAR $463.50

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,320.38

HOWARD, CARRIE, SHOT CLOCK (2) – AT JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN GAME $60.00

[IMPREST FUND:

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $165.00

TOTAL MARCH IMPREST CLAIMS: 165.00]

INSTRUMENTALIST COMPANY, MUSIC AWARDS $81.00

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $14,701.04

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBERSHOP, SUPPLIES $29.45

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $367.66

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, SHARED INSTRUCTIONAL COACH $21,886.23

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,097.31

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $32.65

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES/MANILLA ENVELOPES $410.51

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES $87.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $257.69

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $176.41

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, LICENSE PLATE RENEWALS $44.35

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION, RULEBOOKS $18.00

SELLAND, CRYSTAL , REIMBURSEMENT – POSTAGE EXPIRATION $28.75

SPORTBOARDZ, BASKETBALL BOARD UPDATES $10.00

WALMART, SUPPLIES $376.40

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $90.13

Fund Total: $51,497.21

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

Fund Total: $1,370.42

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, SUPPLIES $15.92

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $669.91

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,890.87

Fund Total: $2,576.70

FOOD SERVICE

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, SUPPLIES $105.41

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $20.00

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $433.60

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $211.54

GENERAL FUND, S/H/B/ PRE-K/RECEIPTED TO FS IN ERR $50.00

GRASSEL, LUCI, REIMBURSEMENT – SACK LUNCH SUPPLIES $428.80

MIDWEST FIRE, KITCHEN SUPPRESSION SYSTEM SERVICE $181.00

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES,DISHWASHER RENT $9,623.40

WALMART, SUPPLIES $141.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $449.64

WORDWARE, ANNUAL SOFTWARE LICENSE FEE $1,512.00

Fund Total: $13,156.39

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that auditing firm Schoenfish and Company had picked up the required records for the 2018-2019 audit and, due to precautionary measures, had taken them back to their office to perform the audit. Health insurance rate increases have not yet been determined, and the anticipated increase to state aid to education will be subject to a special legislative session scheduled for June.

Superintendent Weber advised that spring sports (as per the SDHSAA) and school activities sponsored by the school have been canceled as per school board consensus. The play that has been purchased will be performed next spring and he is in the process of planning for a safe graduation ceremony and will be in discussion with the seniors about the plan and any ideas they may have.

A decision has not been made yet as per drivers education as there may be options to still hold the class. Also, summer library hours/summer reading program may be able to continue as normal or with a degree of modification, this also will be determined at a later date.

Superintendent Weber advised that he is recommending that the last day of school be changed to May 15th as to end things on a Friday with a plan for students to turn in laptops/books in a safe manner. Virtual classes for grade seven through 12 students will begin on Tuesday, April 14th, and these will allow for the students to hold an on-line class with all students assigned to that class together, with attendance procedures applying.

FFA Advisor Ms. Ronning is working on some online CDE competitions. Gymnasium floor refinishing is still planned for this summer. The football practice field/track project is still underway.

Superintendent Weber advised that over 80 percent of our students are taking advantage of the grant-funded free sack lunch/breakfast program provided by the district.

Board Chair Jason White advised that some of the elementary students/parents may need some additional instruction on signing in to the online classes, and Superintendent Weber advised that he would make sure the teachers send out instructions.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the resignation of Craig Lieber as the district’s English teacher at the end of the 2019-2020 school term. Motion carried. The board would like to thank Mr. Lieber for his service to the district for the past ten years.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the freezer/remodel (walk-in freezer included) project bid from Chad Eagle Construction in the amount of $61,600.00. Two sealed bids were received – $61,600.00 from Chad Eagle Construction and $73,399.00 from Todd O. Brueske Construction, both bids were accompanied by the appropriate bid bonds. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve Crystal Lammey as the new part-time Title 1 aid effective with the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve Kelsey Van Loh as the new 2020-2021 English teacher. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve a change in the 2019-2020 school calendar moving the last day of school from Tuesday, May 19th, to Friday, May 15th. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve contract payout in June for Rosemarie Delvaux due to retirement. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger with a second by Jodi Doering to approve payment of all spring/summer activity stipends, district-run mini-bus route, and employees regularly scheduled time/hours for the remainder of the school year. Payments for spring activities/bus route/hourly Title 1 aid will be paid on the May 1st pay period and summer activities (drivers ed/summer library – whether they are able to be completed or not) will be paid at their regular times/regular rates during the summer. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the board, the April 13th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 7:39 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager