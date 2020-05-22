By: admin

Published May 22, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Brandon Goergen and Joel Rassel.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the April 13, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

Woony Foods $28.43 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $478.19 Publishing

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Mitchell Iron & Supply $20.23 Shop

Menards $391.00 Shop

Larson & Nipe $105.00 Professional

Kibble Equipment $44.10 Shop

Hawkins Water Treatment $25.00 Water

Honda of Mitchell $150.69 Parks

Farmers Alliance $525.08 Propane

Fastenal Company $107.61 Shop

Express 2 $403.23 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $319.49 Parks

Benders $915.00 Sewer

AmeriPride $151.04 Shop

Milbank $665.92 Water

Powerplan $4,119.81 Shop

Express Stop $154.11 Shop

Department of Revenue $358.58 Sales Tax

First National Bank $2,093.71 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement

NorthWestern Energy $5,058.01 Utilities

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the COVID-19 Resolution. Community member and business owner Jeff Poyer was on hand to address the council with the safety precautions he has put in place for his business. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to allow the COVID-19 Resolution to expire. Businesses are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines and recommendations of Governor Noem. Roll Call Vote: Goergen – Yah, D. Foos – Yah, G. Foos – Yah, Boschee – Yah, Kilcoin – Yah, Rassel – Yah. Motion carried.

The seconded reading of Ordinance 20-01 relating to COVID-19 died due to no lack of motion.

Council discussed a request for a Mud Run to be held on May 30th on the city grounds south of the lagoons. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to allow the Mud Run Association to continue with their event as long as the CDC guidelines were followed. Roll Call Vote: Goergen – Yah, D. Foos – Yah, Kilcoin – Yah, Rassel – Yah, G. Foos – Yah, Boschee – Yah. Motion carried.

Jeff Poyer also discussed getting a culvert for an approach to his storage unit property. Kilcoin will discuss with the County.

Council discussed the water tower. Miguire Iron was in town to install the mixer pump but was unable to complete the project. They will be back in a couple weeks.

Council discussed campground rates. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to set the prices at $15.00 a day or $400.00 per month. Motion carried.

Council discussed pool repairs.

Council discussed streets and installing the speed bumps that were purchased last year.

Council discussed Community Wide Cleanup. The date was set for Thursday, May 14th.

Council discussed the Fourth of July.

Council discussed summer help. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to hire the following people: Pool manager – Sarah Jensen; Lifeguards – Rex Schlicht, Tesa Jensen, Spens Schlicht, Taryn Ziebart, Trinity Boschee, Kaitlyn Brueske, Taylor Lindsey and Tristan Jensen; Summer Rec Coaches – Armondo Rodriguez, Trey Weber and Erica Howard. Motion carried.

The City Council would like to thank Brandon Goergen for his dedication and commitment to the City of Woonsocket for the years he served as Councilmember.

NEW BUSINESS

Richard Reider, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as Mayor for two years.

Arin Boschee, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for two years.

Garret Foos, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as councilmember Ward II for two years.

Mayor Reider, announced the following person heretofore appointed to their respective offices without being required to re-qualify as follows: City Attorney – Jeff Larson; Finance Officer – Tara Weber; Cemetery Sexton – Marc Olson; Librarian – Bev Dunn; Water, Sewer, Streets and Maintenance – Richard Jensen and John Ames; Dumpground Caretaker – Lisa Blew; Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal; Official Depository – First National Bank Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Nominations were held for President of the Council, Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to nominate Joel Rassel. With no other nominations, motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to cast unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Nominations were held for Vice President of the Council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to nominate Darin Kilcoin. With no other nominations, motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to cast unanimous ballot.

Council discussed painting the Depot.

Council discussed a kayak/canoe/paddle boat ramp on the northeast corner of the lake.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the following Malt Beverage/SD Wine Licenses; motion carried:

Woony Foods, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine License;

Express Stop, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine License;

Express 2, Retail (on-off sale)Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine License;

CreativeWEB, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine License.

Council discussed swimming at the lake.

Council discussed cars. A list will be compiled and letters sent.

Council discussed nuisance lots. A list will be compiled and letters sent.

Council discussed an ordinance to regulate weight limits on streets within the city limits.

Council discussed drainage.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned 10:10 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer