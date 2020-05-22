By: admin

Published May 22, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on May 13th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via a Zoom remote platform in order to comply with social distance recommendations. The meeting ID was posted in the regular posting site. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Lieber, Sarah Jensen, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the May 13th, 2020, meeting agenda with three additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on April 13th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the April 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $487,710.16; Add receipts: Taxes $31,747.95; Interest $607.06; Other local $1,833.77; State $97,676.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $619,574.94; less disbursements $172,068.66; Cash balance: $447,506.28; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $447,506.28.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,015,873.82; Add receipts: Taxes $39,397.02; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,055,270.84; less disbursements $1,370.42; Cash balance: $1,053,900.42; less accounts payable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,053,900.42.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $428,084.57; Add receipts: Taxes $23,836.38; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $451,920.95; less disbursements $21,944.36; Cash balance: $429,976.59; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $429,976.59.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $101,893.52; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $801.60; Adult receipts $2.25; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.00; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,955.58; Total to be accounted for: $113,656.95; less disbursements $19,088.52; Cash balance: $94,568.43; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $94,568.43.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $119,142.04; Add receipts: Other local $50.00; Total to be accounted for: $119,192.04; less disbursements $6,675.88; Cash balance: $112,516.16; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $112,516.16.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $25,774.99; Add receipts: Interest $1.07; Pupil activities $165.00; Total to be accounted for: $25,941.06; less disbursements $430.00; Fund balance $25,511.06.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $120,571.45;

Special Education: $19,367.66;

Enterprise #53: $6,675.88;

Food Service: $5,932.13.

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29, FLAGS (3) $105.00

ANDERSON, JESSICA, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $203.19

ATTORNEY RODNEY FREEMAN, AUDITOR LETTER FEE $129.40

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, FILTERS $221.18

BRUCE, JASON, MILEAGE STIPEND $195.00

BRUCE, JESSICA, MILEAGE STIPEND $195.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $33.67

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL $260.00

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE FAN MOTORS (2) – HEATING SYSTEM $1,651.18

DUNN, BEV, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUS $43.25

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUS $145.58

HENRIKSEN, MATTHEW, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

HEUER PUBLISHING LLC, DRAMA SCRIPT $300.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $504.86

[IMPREST FUND:

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES, WETLANDS WAIVER FEE – FOOT. PROJECT $100.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

TOTAL APRIL IMPREST CLAIMS: $430.00]

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE $13,425.98

KATIE SWATEK PHOTOGRAPHY, SENIOR BANNERS/GRAD. $575.10

KLAAS, LYNN, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, MINI-BUS MAINTENANCE/PART $178.11

KORBEL, MITCH, MILEAGE STIPEND $249.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICES $150.00

LIEBER, SARAH, LIBRARY BOOKS/SUPPLIES $1,107.11

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN/PAINT SUPPLIES $360.50

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN/PAINT SUPPLIES $913.42

MILLER, JAMIE, REIMBURSEMENT – SPRAY PAINT $23.84

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $4,780.10

PAULY, KYLIE, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $20.95

POLLY, KACEE, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES $175.22

RODRIGUEZ, ARMANDO, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

RODRIGUEZ, DAYNA, MILEAGE STIPEND/CURR. REIMBURSEMENT $150.00

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., PAINT SUPPLIES $41.13

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $150.75

SANDERS PRINTING CO., EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMAS $143.36

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $174.30

SCHLEY, ALECIA, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

SCHOENFISH & CO. INC., AUDIT FEE – 2018-19 $7,500.00

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, CONTRACTED NURSE SERVICES $186.00

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION, 2019-20 PARTICIPATION FEES $480.00

SELLAND, CRYSTAL , REIMBURSEMENT – POSTAGE $57.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $175.35

VANHEERDEN, SHANNON, MILEAGE STIPEND $100.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WEBER, RODRICK, REIMBURSEMENT – GRAD GROUP BANNER/DIPLOMA PICTURES $91.99

Fund Total: $36,940.52

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, COMPUTER EQUIPMENT $3,795.00

KOCH – HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT FEES – FREEZER PROJECT $3,921.56

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, COMPUTER DRIVE/ADAPTERS $1,339.00

SELLAND, CRYSTAL, REIMBURSEMENT – PRINTER/CARTRIDGE $409.62

Fund Total: $10,835.60

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE $15.92

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $648.30

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,490.69

Fund Total: $2,154.91

Checking Account Total: $49,931.03

FOOD SERVICE

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, WALK IN FREEZER $14,755.15

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $141.36

LINKE, PAULA, LUNCH REFUND $5.45

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $782.90

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $7,641.17

UTTECHT, TANGELA, LUNCH REFUND $76.35

WALMART, LUNCH BAGS $33.72

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $375.84

ZIEBART, TAMI, LUNCH REFUND $64.90

Fund Total: $23,876.84

Checking Account Total: $23,876.84

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that the health insurance premium increase for July 2020 through June 2021 will be 4.75 percent.

The budget for next year will be completed prior to the June regular meeting. The district has not negotiated yet as the State has not confirmed any funding increases/decreases in state aid, making both the negotiations and budgeting process difficult.

The 2018-2019 school year audit has been completed and accepted by the State. Discussion was held on ongoing segregation of duties finding which arises from the size of the district and a single person completing a majority of the financial transactions. The auditing firm has advised that this is a hard finding to correct without additional personnel, but the district will look into any other way to satisfy this finding if possible.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the following capital outlay fund projects: track/practice football field, gymnasium floor refinishing, walk-in freezer/remodel project, gymnasium locker room/shower upgrades, and a sidewalk project.

Superintendent Weber advised that the virtual learning programs that the district has utilized during the building closure have been successful, and he thanked all staff members again for their commitment to the students.

He also commended Food Service Director Julie Bebout and everyone that assisted with the breakfast/lunch preparation and delivery program. This effort took a lot of organization and cooperation.

Superintendent Weber went over the plan for this year’s graduation ceremony and a brief discussion was held on developing a contingency plan if needed for the start of next year.

The district is in discussion with Sanborn Central about a co-op for Oral Interpretation for next year as a group of students have shown interest.

Elementary Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen reported that Elementary Teachers are planning some type of “virtual field trip/activity” for their students as the students generally look forward to a field trip at the end of the school year.

The DARE program with the sixth graders has been completed virtually and a culmination was also held via Zoom.

No decision has been made about holding Kindergarten round-up – it may be delayed until late summer.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to conduct a public hearing to approve an application waiver from SD administrative rule 23.43.8. (NOTE: Due to COVID-19, Rebecca Potrament was unable to take the praxis exams to become certified at the testing centers because they are closed. She will complete the praxis tests for grades K-6 (5622) and Special Education (5334) as soon as the centers become available.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the Woonsocket School special education comprehensive plan. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the following list of seniors who have met the Woonsocket School and State Department of Education requirements for graduation: Cage Dillon Boschee, Malachi Theodore Bruce, Ely Garcia, Mariah Elizabeth Jost, Ashlynn Marie Larson, Taylor Elizabeth Lindsey, Carter Ray Linke, Megan Ann Linke, Wesley John Linke, Isabel Marie Miller, Evan Jackson Ohlrogge, Brooklyn Victoria Swenson, Weston Darrin Uttecht, Josie Ann Weber, Kaylee Jane White, Mason Steven Wieman, Juliet Arline Yeoman, Taryn Ashley Ziebart. Motion carried. Congratulations go out to the 2020 Woonsocket School graduates.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the following votes for SDHSAA elections:

Amendment #1 (change in language) – YES;

Small School Board Representative – Marty Weismantel (Groton Area School);

Division 1 Representative – Dan Conrad (Sioux Falls School);

East River At Large Representative – Tom Culver (Avon School);

Motion carried.

Motion was made to close out the pension fund as per state statute and transfer the balance of $126,208.60 to the general fund (also per state statute). Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering; motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the bid from Feistner Gravel and Excavation in the amount of $157,561.00 for the track/practice football field project. Bids were opened at 1:00 p.m. on May 13th, 2020, and the Feistner Gravel and Excavation bid was the only bid received. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the 2018-2019 school year audit performed by Schoenfish, Inc. Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve C. Eagle Construction to complete the gymnasium shower/upgrade project at a cost of $13,216.00 (capital outlay fund). Motion was tendered by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve a vote for Tara Johanneson for South Dakota High School Activities Association SE Region Board of Director (1400 and above). Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the May 13th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:41 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager