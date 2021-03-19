By: admin

Published March 19, 2021, in School

One day last week, Darin Schmiedt, Woonsocket’s Industrial Technology Instructor, took advantage of a local connection to the Wilbur-Ellis aviation department to take his students in his aviation class on an informative field trip. Woonsocket resident Brandon Goergen just happens to work for Wilbur-Ellis as an aviation mechanic at the Wilbur-Ellis hangar in Huron, so he and a co-worker, Nich Matthews, answered questions and took the students on a tour of their facility. Matthews is one of the spray-plane pilots for Wilbur-Ellis, so he and Goergen worked together to explain all the elements of working in their department.

