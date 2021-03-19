By: admin

Published March 19, 2021, in School

On Thursday, March 11, Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools held a vocal/band contest for local students under the direction of music instructor Jenny Easton and band instructor Janae Hofer.

The Sanborn Central students held their performances in the morning, and Woonsocket students held their performances in the afternoon. The event took place in each of the schools’ band rooms. All the day’s performances were judged by Sandy Selland. The performances included vocal solos, duets, trios, ensembles, and instrumental solos. Students in grades six through 12 participated in the event.

The vocal/band contest is a great way for young performers to get experience performing individually and in small groups for a judge and audience while gaining confidence in their talents.

