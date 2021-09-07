Bernice Vlieger

Mitchell

By:
Published September 7, 2021, in Obituaries

Bernice LaVonne Vlieger, 87, of Mitchell, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston. 

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at Will Funeral Chapel, with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Fulton. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Bernice Vlieger, daughter of William and Johanna (Weibesick) Wurster, was born March 7, 1934, in Canton. She graduated from Plano High School, and after her schooling, Bernice helped on the family farm.

Bernice was united in marriage with Donald Vlieger on May 3, 1953, at the Beulah Nazarene Church. The couple lived in Tulare, Artesian, Fedora, Watertown, and later made their home in Mitchell. She cleaned private homes and later worked at D&J Hatchery chicken barn. Bernice was then employed as a cook at the Lawler Cafe, a clerk at Goodwill, and then a cook at Kmart. She collected butterflies and loved to cook and bake.

Bernice is survived by her sons, Francis “Bud” (Darla) Vlieger of Mitchell, and Eldon Vlieger, Elwin Vlieger and Richard “Dick” Vlieger, all of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Carol (David) Belzer of Arizona City, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a son, William; her parents; and two brothers, Marvin and Richard.

