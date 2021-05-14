By: admin

Published May 14, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Sports

The State 4-H Shoot was held April 23-25 in the Pierre and Ft. Pierre area with over 2,400 entries, 1,500 athletes, 17 disciplines, and eight separate ranges. Shooters were broken down into age groups and by discipline and type of equipment. The South Dakota State 4-H Shoot is one of the largest youth shooting events in the nation.

Sanborn County had 48 of their 54 state-qualified youth choose to compete at the State Shoot with 102 entries in the numerous disciplines.

Individual placings in Archery at the State Shoot were as follows:

Shiloh Terkildsen – Beginner – CWS fourth with 117.02; Westin Hagman – Senior – CWS-R third with 148.12 (purple); Rylan Grassel – Junior – CWOS fourth with 86.02; Carter Christian – Senior – CWOS third with 82.0; Toby Kneen – Senior – RWS fourth with 60; and Caleb Kneen – Senior – RWOS fifth with 88.0.

Individual placings in Guns at the State Shoot were as follows: Dilyn Brooks – Senior – BB Gun – fourth with 378.14 (purple); George Broer – Beginner – Air Pistol Slow Fire fifth with 166.01 (purple); Kenzee Schafer – Senior – Air Pistol Slow Fire first with 173.0 (purple) and 22 CMP Rifle open sights fifth with 480.02; Zachary Jones – Senior – Air Pistol Slow Fire fifth with 165.01 (purple) and Air Pistol Rapid Fire first with 78.01 (purple); Tanse Moody – Beginner – Air Pistol Rapid Fire second with 76.01 (purple); and Eli Fry – Junior – Air Pistol Rapid Fire fifth with 72.01.

As a team, the Senior CWS-R Archery team received a purple and placed fourth with Westin Hagman, Carter Christian, Shania Cornelius and Toby Kneen as members. The Senior BB Gun team took fifth place with Dilyn Brooks, Lane Burkel and Devyn Brooks as members. The Beginner Air Pistol team placed third with George Broer, Tanse Moody, Paige Anderson and Levi Hinker shooting, while the Senior Air Pistol team captured first place and a purple ribbon with Kenzee Schafer, Harley Kneen, Zachary Jones and Dana Schelske shooting. The Senior 22 Rifle 3-P team took fourth place with Alex Schelske, Dilyn Brooks, Dana Schelske and Devyn Brooks as part of the team. This same group of Senior shooters placed fourth as a team in 22 Rifle CMP and received a purple ribbon. The Senior 22 Pistol team received fourth with Dana Schelske, Zachary Jones, Alex Schelske and Kenzee Schafer as team members.

Along with placing in the top five, Sanborn County had a number of shooters who placed in the top percentage of their discipline and received a purple ribbon indicating a very competitive score, so Sanborn County 4-H was represented well with the following additional results:

Senior Archery CWS-R – Carter Christian, 139.11;

Senior Archery Compound (Open) – Westin Hagman, 146.11;

Beginner BB Gun – Baylee Rostyne, 340.06; George Broer, 340.05;

Beginner Air Pistol Slow Fire – Tanse Moody, 157.0; SJ St. John, 155.01;

Senior Air Pistol Slow Fire – Harley Kneen, 162.0; Alex Schelske, 153.01; Lane Burkel, 152.01; Dana Schelske, 145.0; and Ellie Evans, 144.0;

Senior Air Pistol Rapid Fire – Harley Kneen, 74.0; Kenzee Schafer, 73.01;

Senior 22 CMP Rifle with scope – Alex Schelske, 563.02; Dilyn Brooks, 560.11; Dana Schelske, 535.12; Devyn Brooks, 520.04.

County shoot scores are submitted at the state level as “Match” scores to qualify for State Shoot, as well as compete with hundreds of scores submitted by other counties across the state.

In Match 1 individual state competition, Sanborn County had the following results:

Tanse Moody, fifth in Beginner CWS, 105.04; Westin Hagman, fourth in Senior CWS-R, 147.17; Rylan Grassel, first in Junior CWOS-R, 112.01; Carter Christian, third in Senior CWOS-R, 82.01; Toby Kneen, second in Senior RWS, 95.01; Riley Kneen, first in Senior RWOS, 93.03; George Broer, third in Beginner Air Pistol, 166.02; Tanse Moody, fourth in Beginner Air Pistol, 163.0; Kenzee Schafer, first in Senior Air Pistol, 178.03; and Harley Kneen, third in Senior Air Pistol, 168.0.

…Read more results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!