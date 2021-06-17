By: admin

Published July 16, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the June 2nd, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Board went over the water sample report. Chada received the sample kit for the TTHM Water Sample. It will be done by the end of June.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters have been sent out.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada

Trustee: Sean Gromer

Trustee: Angie Larson

Discussion was held on getting some gravel for around the lake. Chada was going to contact Shefner on the cost to get a couple of loads.

Discussion was held on getting a load of sand for by the dock for a sitting area by the lake or helping with launching kayaks. Gromer was going to check on the cost for a load of sand.

Discussion was held on looking at applying for a grant to purchase a new piece of playground equipment for Rossy Park.

Discussion was held on a nuisance complaint. A letter will be sent out regarding the nuisance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2022 membership dues with District III.

Discussion was held on bathroom issues at Rossy Park. The Board is going to look at what it would cost for a septic tank system.

New Business:

The TTHM Water Sample has been sent in.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Morgan Hoffman will be working on painting the fire hydrants in town.

Brooke Easton turned in her resignation for cleaning the community center. An ad will be put in the paper to look for a replacement. She will be done on June 30th, 2021.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $3,385.00 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $728.57 – Streets – Blading, Menards – $448.08 – Grounds – Parks – Parts, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $43.67 – Annual Dues, Brooke Easton – $106.78 – Wages – Custodian, Morgan Hoffman – $210.55 – Wages – Summer Help, Sean Gromer – $62.49 – Grounds Reimbursement for Battery and Parts for Weed Eater.

The next board meeting will be held on July 5th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer