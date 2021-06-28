By: admin

Published July 16, 2021, in Public Notices

A special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos, and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the second reading for the Temporary Ordinance Regarding the Issuance of Local Medical Cannabis. Motion carried.

1st Reading: June 10, 2021;

2nd Reading: June 28, 2021;

Date Adopted: June 28, 2021;

Date Published: July 15, 2021;

Effective Date: June 28, 2021.

ORDINANCE NO. 01-21

A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES.

WHEREAS, a local government may enact an ordinance not in conflict with SDCL Chapter 34-20G, governing the time, place, manner, and number of medical cannabis establishments in the locality. A local government may establish civil penalties for violation of an ordinance governing the time, place, and manner of a medical cannabis establishment that may operate in the locality. A local government may require a medical cannabis establishment to obtain a local license, zoning permit, or registration to operate, and may charge a reasonable fee for the local license, zoning permit, or registration.

WHEREAS, the Municipality of Woonsocket, S.D. (“Municipality”), makes a preliminary finding that the Municipality’s current regulations and controls may not adequately address the unique needs and impacts of medical cannabis establishments as defined in SDCL 34-20G-1;

WHEREAS, medical cannabis state laws under SDCL 34-20G are effective July 1, 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health shall promulgate rules pursuant to chapter 1-26 not later than October 29, 2021, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-72. During the time between July 1, 2021, and potentially as late as October 29, 2021, local units of government will not yet know standards for medical cannabis and will not be able to adequately assess the local zoning and licensing requirements necessary to approve local permits and to better ensure applicants have a more predictable permitting process and avoid stranded investments.

WHEREAS, the Municipality makes a preliminary finding that the Municipality needs further study of the relationship of medical cannabis establishments to the City of Woonsocket Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The public interest requires that the Municipality study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of medical cannabis establishments and to fully explore the impacts of any proposed regulations regarding medical cannabis establishments;

WHEREAS, the Municipality makes a preliminary finding that it would be inappropriate for the Municipality to issue a local permit or license to a medical cannabis establishment prior to the South Dakota Department of Health’s promulgation of regulations governing the same;

WHEREAS, the Municipality hereby exercises its authority under SDCL 11-4-3.1 and/or SDCL 9-19-13, and the City of Woonsocket to establish a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of any local permits/licenses for medical cannabis establishments within the Municipality;

WHEREAS, a temporary ordinance will ensure that more comprehensive zoning ordinance and building permit changes, licensing permits, and any proposed amendments to the Municipality’s Comprehensive Plan can be completely examined with adequate public input from citizens, business interests, and medical cannabis industry representatives;

WHEREAS, the Municipality finds that a temporary ordinance is reasonable to preserve the status quo and prevent significant investment pending the outcome of the above study and any proposed regulations emanating therefrom;

WHEREAS, the Municipality finds that the following ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE City of Woonsocket, S.D.:

Section 1. Temporary Ordinance – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the Municipality shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the Municipality. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-4-3.1 and SDCL 9-19-13.

Date adopted: June 28, 2021

Richard Reider

Mayor,

Town Board President

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

Municipality Finance

Officer

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee to approve a Temporary Liquor License for Skeeter’s on July 2, 2021, at the Woonsocket Community Center, during the Alumni Banquet. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the street closing on Dumont Ave between 5th and 6th Street. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

SEAL:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer