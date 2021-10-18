By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the October 4th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report and water loss report.

Discussion was held on Trunk or Treat. This year it will be held at the ballpark on October 31st at 5:00 p.m. Then the kids will trick or treat the town.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The senior citizens are going to start having cards again at the community center.

The mower has been delivered.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve liquor licenses for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge.

Meier has submitted paperwork for the APRA Funds. If approved the town is looking at possibly receiving $28,000-$29,000. The town would receive half in the spring and half in the fall. More paperwork will be coming later to know what these funds can be spent on.

Discussion was held on plans the Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group would like to do in the community. The 4-H club is putting in a grant for a new flag for the Community Center. Also, they are planning to put in a new game and possibly another swing set at Rossy Park. The 4-H group has also ordered some heavy duty garbage cans to be placed at Rossy Park and for the Community Center Park. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve all plans the 4-H club is planning to do in the community.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: South Dakota Department of Revenue – $1,700.00 – Liquor License Renewals, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Hoffman Digging – $587.25 – Culverts Installed, South Dakota Workman Compensation – $1,811.00 – Work Compensation Insurance Renewal, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $5,832.61 – Mower Purchased, Davison Rural Water – $2,325.00 – Water Used, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $334.05 – Advertising Minutes, CorTrust Bank – $4,965.96 – Snow Plow Payment, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample, Mitchell Concrete – $371.68 – Streets – Gravel, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, IRS – $3,338.46 – Quarterly Taxes.

The next board meeting will be held on November 1st, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer