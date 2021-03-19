By: admin

Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) received and reviewed the application for a minor air quality operating permit for the following applicant:

APPLICANT NAME: Upland Colony

FACILITY LOCATION: Artesian, South Dakota

The minor air quality operating permit will allow the operation of the following processes and units:

– Unit #2 – Non-emergency Generator – 2007 Cummins model #QST30-G5, compression ignition fired with distillate oil.

A review of this facility indicates Upland Colony can operate the non-emergency generator in compliance with South Dakota’s Air Pollution Control rules and the federal Clean Air Act. DENR, therefore, recommends the Board of Minerals and Environment issue a minor air quality operating permit to Upland Colony with conditions to ensure compliance with South Dakota Codified Laws (SDCL) 34A 1 and the federal Clean Air Act.

In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD) 74:36:04:12, any person desiring to comment on DENR’s draft permit conditions must submit written comments to the address below by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice. Comments may be directed to the following mailing address: Teresa Williams; PMB 2020; Department of Environment and Natural Resources; 523 East Capitol; Pierre, South Dakota 57501. DENR will consider and address all comments submitted and issue a final permit decision pursuant to ARSD 74:36:04:12.01. DENR will notify the applicant and each person that requested notice or submitted written comments of DENR’s final permit decision, including notification of any changes to the permit based on the comments.

Any person desiring to contest the issuance of this permit and have a contested case hearing must file a petition, which complies with ARSD 74:09:01:01. This petition must be filed either by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice or, if that person submits comments on DENR’s draft permit pursuant to the paragraph above, within thirty days of receiving notice of DENR’s final permit decision. Upon receipt of a petition, DENR will schedule this matter for a contested case hearing before the Board of Minerals and Environment.

If no comments or objections are received by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice, the draft permit becomes the final permit decision and the proposed permit will be issued.

Copies of DENR’s draft permit conditions and other information may be obtained from Teresa Williams, at the above address, telephone at (605) 773-3151 or One-Stop Public Notice Page at: http://denr.sd.gov/public/.

Hunter Roberts,

Secretary

Department of

Environment and

Natural Resources