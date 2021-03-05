NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION

MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published March 5, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that no Municipal Election for the following seats on the 13th day of April, 2021, in Woonsocket, South Dakota, will be held.

The election for which public notice was given has been cancelled because:

(A) No certificates of nomination were filed for the following position and the incumbent will hold over for the new term:

(B) The following individuals have filed certificates of nomination in the office of the Finance Officer for the positions to be filled:

• Ward 1 — Two-Year Term, Darin Kilcoin;

• Ward 2 — Two-Year Term, Joel Rassel;

• Ward 3 — Two-Year Term, Derek Foos;

• Ward 3 — One-Year Term, Elliot Ohlrogge.

Because each of the candidates is unopposed, certificates of election will be issued in the same manner as to successful candidates after election.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2021.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

