NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF SANBORN

By:
Published April 2, 2021, in Public Notices

Before the Honorable Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota

IN THE MATTER OF THE RENEWAL APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO MAINTAIN AND ERECT ELECTRIC LINES ON AND ALONG THE PUBLIC HIGHWAYS OF SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA by NorthWestern Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NorthWestern).

To all persons, firms or entities owning or operating electric, telephone or telegraph lines:

You will please take notice that NorthWestern Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy having a business office in the City of Huron, Beadle County, South Dakota, has filed with the County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, its application for a grant and renewal of any former grants from said county for a period of twenty (20) years and for as long and extended period as the Legislature may provide, granting to NorthWestern the right to erect and maintain poles, wires and necessary appurtenances and bury cable for the purpose of conducting electricity for lighting, heating and power purposes, in and along any public highway in Sanborn County, South Dakota as provided by Chapter 31-26 of South Dakota Codified Law;

AND NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that on the 20th day of April, 2021, at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m. at the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room in the City of Woonsocket, County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, will be the time and place when and where said application will be heard and considered by the members of the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, when and where all persons, firms, or corporations owing or operating electric, telephone, or telegraph lines on any part of the highway or highways which the proposed lines may occupy may appear, file objections and show cause why said application should not be granted.

The said application now on file with the County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota is hereby referred to for further particulars.

Dated this 25th day of March 2021, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Kami Moody

County Auditor, 

Sanborn County, 

South Dakota

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 4, 2021, 4:53 pm
    Mostly sunny
    81°F
    real feel: 81°F
    humidity: 11%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021
    April 4, 2021 April 5, 2021 April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8, 2021 April 9, 2021 April 10, 2021
    April 11, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 17, 2021
    April 18, 2021 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 April 21, 2021 April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 24, 2021
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 