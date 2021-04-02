By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Public Notices

Before the Honorable Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota

IN THE MATTER OF THE RENEWAL APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO MAINTAIN AND ERECT ELECTRIC LINES ON AND ALONG THE PUBLIC HIGHWAYS OF SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA by NorthWestern Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NorthWestern).

To all persons, firms or entities owning or operating electric, telephone or telegraph lines:

You will please take notice that NorthWestern Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy having a business office in the City of Huron, Beadle County, South Dakota, has filed with the County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, its application for a grant and renewal of any former grants from said county for a period of twenty (20) years and for as long and extended period as the Legislature may provide, granting to NorthWestern the right to erect and maintain poles, wires and necessary appurtenances and bury cable for the purpose of conducting electricity for lighting, heating and power purposes, in and along any public highway in Sanborn County, South Dakota as provided by Chapter 31-26 of South Dakota Codified Law;

AND NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that on the 20th day of April, 2021, at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m. at the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room in the City of Woonsocket, County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, will be the time and place when and where said application will be heard and considered by the members of the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, when and where all persons, firms, or corporations owing or operating electric, telephone, or telegraph lines on any part of the highway or highways which the proposed lines may occupy may appear, file objections and show cause why said application should not be granted.

The said application now on file with the County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota is hereby referred to for further particulars.

Dated this 25th day of March 2021, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Kami Moody

County Auditor,

Sanborn County,

South Dakota