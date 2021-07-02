NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published July 2, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, July 12th, 2021. The meeting will be held in the courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, July 19th, 2021.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for Lot 3 of Buccaneer Acres in S/2NE/4 2-106-61. Section #513 states the minimum lot area shall be ten (10) acres.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

