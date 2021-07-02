By: admin

Published July 2, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to amend the minutes from June 8 to read “Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson to give permission to TrioTel to bore under roads provided it is at least 48 inches deep from the bottom of the road ditch.” All ayes; Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the amended minutes. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented from the Special Meeting. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

Ron Anderson, a Miner County resident landowner, was present to express his concerns about the potential hog confinement building in Sanborn County.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to release all county and township roads for mowing purposes, effective immediately. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the Application for a Road Approach Permit presented by Delvin Feistner. The approach will be located on the south side of 400th Ave, in Logan Township. The culvert will be used for field purposes. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter in to Weed Board. All ayes; motion carried. Discussion was held regarding a truck sprayer. The Commissioners exited Weed Board.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

A conditional use hearing was held regarding the AT&T Tower that the business is planning to construct. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the construction of a 325’-0 guyed communication tower facility, located northeast of the intersection of South Dakota Highway 224 and 396th Ave in section 4 of Warren Township. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Board of Variance.

A variance was presented by Richard and Deanna Bechen. Motion by P. Weber, seconded by Weber, to approve the variance. Member roll call vote for approval of the variance: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye.

A variance was presented for Alexander Aviles. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Paul, to approve the variance. Member roll call vote for approval of the variance: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye .

ORDINANCE #2021-3

The second reading of Ordinance #2021-3 was read, regarding medical cannabis. Hearing no objections, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adopt the ordinance. Jeff Ebersdorfer – aye; Steve Larson – aye; Paul Larson – aye; Gary Blindauer – aye; Rod Weber – aye. Motion carried.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY Sanborn County, South Dakota:

Section 1. Temporary Ordinance – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the County shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the County. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the county government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-2-10 and SDCL 7-18A-8.

Jeffrey

Ebersdorfer

County Commissioner

Chairman

ATTEST:

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

DISTRICT III

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter the agreement with Planning & Development District III for January 1 through December 31, 2022.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried:

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $100.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $65,009.56

Towns and Townships, Monthly Remittance $162,609.91

First National Bank of Omaha, Monthly Fee $27.56

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $2,447.50

Iverson Ford, Supplies $29.95

Governor’s Inn, Travel and Conference $82.00

Amazon, Supplies $171.90

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $560.00

Brooks Oil, Fuel $1,774.25

Conrad Repair, Repairs $32.50

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees $2,945.00

Cheryl Dethlefsen, 4-H Building Refund $100.00

Express 2, Fuel $100.00

Forestburg Well Company, Utilities $200.00

Golden West Supply, Supplies $574.84

GrowMark, Supplies $882.20

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $346.37

Lifequest, Quarterly Remittance $2,000.00

Menard’s, Supplies $315.69

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,082.63

Office Peeps, Supplies $132.97

Quadient, Postage $1,000.00

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Dues $360.00

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Catastrophic Poor Relief $560.00

South Dakota Public Assurance, Insurance $121.86

SoDak Tree Service, Trunk Removal $400.00

Stay USA, Conference Underpayment $6.00

TrueNorth Steel, Supplies $4,848.00

Voorhees Plumbing, Repairs $396.75

Waste Management, Utilities $78.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $9.99

Zell Auto Glass, Repairs $563.66

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County