NOTICES OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Zoning Hearings - June 22, 2021

By:
Published June 11, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for a Wireless Communication Tower Facility owned by AT&T located at SW/4 4-108-62, Warren Township, Sanborn County, S.D. The proposed tower will be a 333-foot lighted, guyed communications tower on a leased site.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D., In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance at Aviles Outlot 1 in S/2SE/4 3-106-62 for a side yard of thirty-two (32) feet. Section #515 states there shall be two side yards, each shall not be less than seventy-five feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.
D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance at the N/2 23-108-60 for a side yard of forty-five (45) feet. Section #515 states there shall be two side yards, each shall not be less than seventy-five feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

