By: admin

Published June 25, 2021, in Public Notices

BE IT ORDAINED by the Board of Sanborn County Commissioners:

Section 1. Temporary Ordinance – Application for Local Permit/License

A medical cannabis establishment desiring to operate in the County shall be required to apply for a permit and/or license from the County. Applications for a local permit and/or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment, as defined by SDCL 34-20G-1, shall not be accepted until the South Dakota Department of Health has promulgated regulations as required by SDCL 34-20G-72. Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.

Section 2. Immediate Effect.

This ordinance is necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the county government and its existing public institutions pursuant to SDCL 11-2-10 and SDCL 7-18A-8.

Passed and adopted this 22nd day of June 2021.

Jeffrey

Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

This ordinance shall become effective upon the date of publication of this notice in the official newspaper, thereby repealing all ordinances or parts thereof in conflict herewith unless a referendum in timely involved prior thereto.

First Reading: June 15, 2021

Second Reading: June 22, 2021

Adopted: June 22, 2021

Published: June 24, 2021

Effective: June 24, 2021