Published March 12, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 2, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

OATH OF OFFICE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept Diane Larson’s resignation letter and to appoint Kami Moody as Auditor. Kami Moody took the oath of office upon being appointed.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to charge $85 per hour to any township that wants to retrieve gravel on their roads. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to apply load limits to county roads, effective March 8, 2021. All ayes; motion carried.

9:25 a.m. – Gravel Screening

No bids received.

9:30 a.m. – Hot & Cold Mix

Asphalt Paving – $56.50 to $74 for Hot;

Commercial Asphalt – $58 for Hot, $140 for Omega;

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to accept both bids presented. All ayes, motion carried.

9:35 a.m. – Gravel Purchase

Feistner Gravel & Excavation – $6.50 for 1 ¼ inch;

Michael Johnson Construction – $6.50 for ¾ inch, $6.50 for 1 inch;

Darwin Ochsner – $7.25 for ¾ inch, $7.25 for 1 inch;

TJ Stevens – $4.85 for ¾ inch plus $0.18 per mile trucking;

Dixie Veurink – $6.30 for ¾ to purchase 50,000 tons;

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to accept Feistner, Johnson, Ochsner and Stevens bids. All ayes; motion carried.

9:40 a.m. – Gravel Crushing at Bussmus Pit

Rechnagel – $2.95 for ¾ inch, $2.80 for 1 inch;

Dixie Veurink – $3.87 for 1 inch;

Brownlee – $3.40 for ¾ inch and 1 inch;

First Rate – $3.20 for ¾ inch and 1 inch;

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the Rechnagel bid for 1 inch at the rate of $2.80 per ton. All ayes; motion carried.

9:45 a.m. – Gravel Crushing at Davis Pit

Brownlee – $3.29 for ¾ and 1 inch;

First Rate – $3.20 for ¾ and 1 inch;

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to accept First Rate bid at $3.20 per ton. All ayes; motion carried.

9:50 a.m. – Gravel Crushing at Pudge Pit

Dixie Veurink – $5.92 for 1 inch;

Rechnagel – $3.00 for ¾ inch, $2.90 for 1 inch;

Brownlee – $3.40 for ¾ inch and 1 inch;

First Rate – $3.20 for ¾ inch and 1 inch;

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to accept Rechnagel bid. All ayes; motion carried.

9:55 a.m. – Patch Overlay

Commercial Asphalt – $85.00 per ton for Hot mix in place.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept Commercial Asphalt bid. All ayes; motion carried.

10:00 a.m. – Chip Seal

Bituminous: $20,344.00 – No Fog, $22,597.00 – Fog;

Road Guy: $16,290.00 – No Fog, $19,023.33 – Fog

Topkote: $17,892.52 – No Fog, $20,708.39 – Fog;

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept Road Guy bid for $19,023.33 per mile with Fog. All ayes; motion carried.

SURPLUS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to declare the following items surplus. Item will be sold through Dean/Edwards Online Auction. S. Larson abstained his vote. Motion carried: 1994 Chevy 1500 4×4 single cab pickup with 146,000 miles, large wooden table, 17 random chairs, and two pews.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, met with the board for approval of plats. A plat was presented for Darrel and Judy Olson, A Plat of Lots 1, 2 and 3 of Lee’s Addition, a Subdivision of Section 36, T107N, R61W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

A plat was presented for Robert and Rita Steckel, A plat of Steckel Tract 1, A Subdivision of the NE ¼ of Section 4, T105N, R60W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning board, motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

SDSU EXTENSION OFFICE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter the Memorandum of Understanding with the SDSU Extension Office. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

January Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $3,953.52

Auditor $9,249.38

Treasurer $4,841.42

States Attorney $3,996.24

Courthouse $2,560.00

Assessor $6,462.45

Register of Deeds $5,576.42

Sheriff $13,491.55

Public Welfare $1,005.00

Nurse $1,150.88

Ambulance $795.00

WIC $128.25

Extension Office $1,512.00

Weed $3,064.72

Drainage $135.00

Road and Bridge $26,910.58

E-911 $67.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Towns and Townships, Monthly Remittance $303,226.05

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $2,480.25

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $14,139.90

Colonial Life, Life Insurance $349.97

EMC National Life, Life Insurance $ 362.92

Cincinnati Life, Life Insurance $477.02

VSP, Insurance $225.31

Sun Life, Life Insurance $83.99

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes $84.08

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Delta Dental, Insurance $453.60

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $7,674.10

Aflac, Insurance $953.64

Avera Health, Health Insurance $20,835.48

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $282.20

EMC National Life, Life Insurance $47.10

Amazon, Supplies $1,054.39

Ashley Anson, Attorney Fees- Brandon Scott $3,314.70

AT&T, Phone Bill $172.88

Julie Bebout, Cookies for Township Meeting $50.00

BoundTree, Supplies $270.46

Bud’s Auto Body, Repairs $80.00

Capfirst Equipment, Payment $27,976.80

Central Square, Maintenance Fees $4,139.57

Steve Dammann, Adaptors $16.00

Eternal Security, Supplies $448.36

Express 2, Fuel $104.79

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $145.45

City of Huron, Teletype $770.00

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $416.32

Larson & Nipe, Office EXP – March 21 $1,250.00

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $89.21

Tessiers’s, Fire Extinguishers $349.50

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $247.47

Office Peeps, Supplies $972.95

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $8.40

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Culvert $2,273.29

South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents, Conference Dues $450.00

Signature Plus, Plaque $44.00

Woonsocket Webers, Publishing $312.14

Verizon, Phone Bill $80.02

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Workshop $100.00

Amazon, Supplies $729.12

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County