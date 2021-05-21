By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

COUNTY HEALTH NURSE REPORT

The County Health Nurse’s report was presented to the board. The State has approved to do no-contact reports moving forward.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to purchase the extended warranty for the 2011 Maintainer for two additional years. All ayes; motion carried.

REZONING HEARING FOR CITY OF WOONSOCKET

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to hold the first reading of Ordinance #2021-1, rezoning property legally described as Lots 1-12, Block 88, First Addition to the City of Woonsocket and the 16’ Alley Lying Adjacent to and Abutting the West Property Line of Block 88, First Addition to the City of Woonsocket. The second reading will be held on May 25th at 10:15 a.m.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment.

A plat was presented for the City of Woonsocket. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat and vacation.The plat is Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Lot A and North View Loop, North View Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, and to vacate Lots 1-12, Block 88, First Addition to the City of Woonsocket and the 16’ Alley Lying Adjacent to and Abutting the West Property Line of Block 88, First Addition to the City of Woonsocket as Recorded in Plat Book 1, Pages 17-18, and Lots 1-28 of Woonsocket Investment Company Addition to the City of Woonsocket as Recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 50, All in Sanborn County, South Dakota. All ayes; motion carried.

A plat was presented for Heath and Shanda Feistner. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the plat of Feistner Tract B, A Subdivision of the North ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 28, T 106 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota, and to vacate the remainder of previously platted Lot 1 of Olson’s First Addition in the North ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 28, T 106 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota, Recorded in Plat Book 6 on Pages 268-270 and on Document No. 20200389. All ayes; motion carried.

Exited Board of Adjustment.

A plat was presented for Joanne Powers. The plat is described as A Plat of Powers Tract 1, A Subdivision of the NE ¼ of Section 23, T 107 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

A plat was presented for Luci Grassel. The plat is described as A Plat of Lot 1 of Grassel’s First Addition in the SE ¼ of Section 20, T 106 N, R 62 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

A plat was presented for Richard Moe and Roger Moe. The plat is described as A Plat of Tract 1 of Moe’s First Addition in the NE ¼ of Section 22, T 105 N, R 61 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the plat. All ayes; motion carried.

ABANDONED VEHICLE ORDINANCE

Karen Krueger, Treasurer, met with the board. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to hold the first reading of Ordinance #2021-2, regarding the Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance. The second reading will be held on May 25th at 10:05 a.m.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to deed lots 1-5, Block 11, Original Plat, Artesian Town, to the City of Artesian. All ayes; motion carried.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Jamie Miller met with the board regarding updates around the building.

TOM FRIDLEY, SHERIFF

Sheriff Fridley was present to discuss the Deputy position.

MALT BEVERAGE RENEWAL

Hearing no objections, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to renew the malt liquor licenses for Alt Investments – Country Pumper, John Doren – Doren’s Bar and Scott Wells – Al’s Place. All ayes. Motion carried.

AGREEMENT WITH JERAULD COUNTY

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter into agreement with Jerauld County regarding the Nurse Secretary Position. All ayes; motion carried.

DAVISON COUNTY JAIL

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter Davison County Sheriff’s Office Jail Contract. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $6,018,560.86

Register of Deeds $12,197.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

April Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $9,199.81

Auditor $10,347.62

Treasurer $7,940.89

States Attorney $6,570.70

Courthouse $4,733.80

Assessor $10,888.30

Register of Deeds $9,414.76

Sheriff $13,633.98

Nurse $2,590.80

Ambulance $6,636.67

WIC $23.51

Extension Office $2,443.06

Weed $3,576.70

Drainage $2,930.39

Planning and Zoning $2,320.14

Road and Bridge $45,967.63

E-911 $77.00

Emergency Management $647.45

First National Bank, State Remittance $2,447.52

Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage Liquor License $450.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $5,969.25

William Kidder, Tax Error for Lot 13 $162.13

Archaeological Research Center, Services & Fees $655.11

Sheri Kogel, Travel and Conference $116.90

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $21.14

Aramark, Supplies $111.07

AT&T, Phone Bill $227.16

Avera Queen of Peace, Drug Testing $99.00

Larry Baysinger, Supplies $265.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $3,840.00

Blue, Wheeler & Banks, Court Appt Fees – Hammer, Broer, Knutson, Cuellar $2,463.53

Brooks Oil, Supplies $2,330.53

Lynn Brueske, Travel and Conference $114.24

Butler Equipment, Supplies $1,134.56

Central Electric, Electricity $282.87

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appt Fees – Zotti $228.30

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $82.32

Double D Body Shop, Repairs $68.85

Express Stop, Fuel $11.20

Farnams, Supplies $206.56

Fastenal, Supplies $116.99

Marla Feistner, Supplies $58.02

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $336.63

Jamie Miller, Supplies $62.92

Kami Moody, Travel and Conference $122.64

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

KO’s, Supplies $137.95

Karen Krueger, Travel & Conference $26.00

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lewis, Inmate Medication $43.60

Lodge at Deadwood, Workshop $79.00

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $210.02

Mack Metal, Supplies $32.80

McLeods, Supplies $53.94

Menard’s, Supplies $323.74

Minnehaha County Auditor, Mental Illness $7.07

Mobile Binders, Supplies $1,099.97

Mood Media, Courtroom Supplies $1,574.76

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $212.08

Office Peeps, Supplies $683.67

Dayna Opsahl, Supplies $22.90

Pomp’s Tire Service, Supplies $5,297.78

Premier Equipment, Equipment $6,750.00

Runnings, Supplies $569.98

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $12.06

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,626.07

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $884.39

South Dakota Unemployment Insurance, Insurance $71.18

Spencer Quarries, Supplies $1,545.24

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $141.76

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,065.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $241.97

Truck & Trailer, Repairs $74.06

TrueNorth Steel, Supplies $419.24

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $775.28

Waste Management, Utilities $192.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $123.73

Xcel Energy, Utilities $173.92

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County