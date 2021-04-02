SCW Blackhawks play in Willie Mac Tournament

By:
Published April 2, 2021, in Sports

Over the past weekend, several teams from the Blackhawk Nation traveled to Brookings to take part in their annual Wille Mac Tournament as a final “hoorah” for the basketball season. Pictured are some of the teams who went to the tournament. The SCW junior girls’ team finished as the Runner-Up in their division, and the eighth-grade boys’ team finished in third place in their division. The other teams just enjoyed playing teams that they don’t normally see during the regular season of ball.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

