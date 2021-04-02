By: admin

Published April 2, 2021, in Sports

Over the past weekend, several teams from the Blackhawk Nation traveled to Brookings to take part in their annual Wille Mac Tournament as a final “hoorah” for the basketball season. Pictured are some of the teams who went to the tournament. The SCW junior girls’ team finished as the Runner-Up in their division, and the eighth-grade boys’ team finished in third place in their division. The other teams just enjoyed playing teams that they don’t normally see during the regular season of ball.

