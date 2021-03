By: admin

Published March 26, 2021, in Public Notices

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket fifth and sixth grade girls’ traveling basketball team finished up their winter season this past weekend. On Saturday, March 20, they hosted a round robin tournament with Wolsey-Wessington and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton playing. The final scores were: SCW lost to WW, 19-27; MVP lost to WW, 12-23 and SCW lost to MVP, 18-25.

