By: admin

Published June 11, 2021, in Obituaries

Geraldine L. Moran, 71, passed away Dec. 25, 2020. The family of Geraldine invite friends and family to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Fr. Kevin Doyle will officiate.