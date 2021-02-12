By: admin

Published February 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Vivian Ferguson, 90, of Worthing, died Jan. 31, 2021, with family by her side.

In honor of Vivian’s wishes, only a small private ceremony was held, in which she was laid to rest next to her husband, Gordon, on Feb. 4, their 65th wedding anniversary.

Vivian (Schmidt) Ferguson was born Oct. 10, 1930, on a farm near Carpenter, where she and her family resided until she was two years old; then, they moved to Huron. Vivian had many fond memories of growing up in Huron. From eighth grade throughout her high school years, she worked as a nurses’ aide at the local hospital, where she loved caring for others.

After high school, she worked for several years at the Huron telephone company as a switchboard operator and in the office. It was during this time that she met Gordon Ferguson at a dance at Ruskin Park in Forestburg. They married and lived in Brookings while Gordon was obtaining his Masters’ degree. After Gordon completed his degree, the couple moved to a family farm near Artesian. Soon after, they bought a farm near Forestburg.

Vivian was an avid Scrabble player and reader. She was active in her community, school, and church activities. After Gordon passed away, Vivian worked as a hospital volunteer for many years in Mitchell.

Vivian is survived by her daughters, Josline (Jonathan Familant) Ferguson of Menlo Park, Calif., and Dr. Vanessa (Dr. James Flevares) Ferguson of Worthing, and many nieces and nephews.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and six siblings.

Please refer to Basham Funeral Service’s website for condolences.