Johnnie Reimer

Huron

By:
Published February 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Johnnie Lee Reimer, 66, of Huron, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

His memorial service was held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kuhler Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his family is planning a memorial at the hockey rink.

Johnnie Reimer was born Oct. 29, 1954, to Ted and Bessie (Thompson) Reimer at Huron. He grew up on the family farm in Miller, moving to Huron during his grade school years. In his earlier years, he liked to help on the farm, and play softball and hockey. Johnnie graduated from Huron High School in 1974. He worked for Bales Continental Commission Company, then began working at Terex for the last 42 years. On June 27, 1975, Johnnie married Jenny Imker, and they began their life together on the Imker family land south of Huron.

Johnnie loved hunting, fishing, camping, his ranch, and his Charolais cattle. His favorite sport was hockey. He spent many years as a coach for the Huron All Stars. 

Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Jenny of Huron; his daughter, Joanna Reimer-Bott (Jim Luthi) of Woonsocket; his son, Justin Reimer (Sara Watters) of Sheridan, Wyo.; two grandchildren; his siblings, Jerry (Sue) Reimer of Redfield, Jimmy (Jill) Reimer of Huron, Deb Arbogast of Chamberlain, and Rich Imker of Huron; and special fur companion, Rosebud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Dick and Adina Imker; and one nephew, Richard Imker, III.

