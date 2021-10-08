WWSSC cheerleaders introduce Dakota News Now segment

By:
Published October 8, 2021, in Sports

While cheering during the football game in Wessington Springs on Friday, Oct. 1, between the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks and the Winner Warriors, the Blackhawk cheerleaders, Hannah Terkildsen, Natalie Evans, Acaiya Schultz, Michaela Hensler and Emilie Lindgren, were asked by Jacob Cersosimo with Dakota News Now of Sioux Falls to introduce the Football Friday segment for the evening news program. The girls agreed.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

