Published October 14, 2022, in Public Notices

Constitutional Amendment D

Title: An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.

Attorney General Explanation: Medicaid is a program, funded by the State and the federal government, to provide medical coverage for low-income people who are in certain designated categories. This constitutional amendment expands Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. It requires the State to provide Medicaid benefits to any person over age 18 and under 65 whose income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, plus 5% of the federal poverty level for the applicable family size, as provided in federal law. For people who qualify under this amendment, the State may not impose burdens or restrictions that are greater than those imposed on any other person eligible for Medicaid benefits under South Dakota law.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services must submit to the federal government all documentation required to implement this amendment and must take all actions necessary to maximize federal funding for this expansion.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is.

Fiscal Note: The proposed expansion of Medicaid could cover an additional 42,500 eligible individuals, with a total estimated cost over the first five years of $1,515,214,000. For the first five years under current federal law, the state’s share of expenses could be $166,244,000 with the state recognizing additional general fund savings of $162,473,000.

That Article XXI of the Constitution of South Dakota be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

§10 Beginning July 1, 2023, the State of South Dakota shall provide Medicaid benefits to any person over eighteen and under sixty-five whose income is at or below one hundred thirty-three percent of the federal poverty level plus five percent of the federal poverty level for the applicable family size, as authorized by federal law as of January 1, 2021. Such person shall receive coverage that meets or exceeds the benchmark or benchmark-equivalent coverage requirements, as such terms are defined by federal law as of January 1, 2021.

The State of South Dakota may not impose greater or additional burdens or restrictions on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies, or practices on any person eligible under this section than on any person otherwise eligible for Medicaid under South Dakota law.

No later than March 1, 2023, the Department of Social Services shall submit all state plan amendments necessary to implement this section to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The State of South Dakota shall take all actions necessary to maximize the federal financial medical assistance percentage in funding medical assistance pursuant to this section.

This section shall be broadly construed to accomplish its purposes and intents. If any provision in this section or the application thereof to any person or circumstance is held invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect other provisions or applications of the section that can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application, and to this end the provisions of this section are severable.

Initiative Measure 27

Title: An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.

Attorney General Explanation: This initiated measure legalizes the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia by people age 21 and older. Individuals may possess one ounce or less of marijuana. They may also distribute one ounce or less of marijuana without payment or other consideration.

Marijuana plants, and the marijuana produced from those plants, may be possessed under specific conditions. Marijuana plants may only be grown, and the marijuana from those plants may only be possessed, in counties or cities where no licensed retail marijuana store is available or where allowed by county or city ordinances.

Certain violations of the restrictions the measure places on the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia are subject to various civil penalties. Individuals under age 21 can attend drug education or counseling instead of paying a civil penalty.

The measure legalizes substances considered felony-controlled substances under State law. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law.

Judicial or legislative clarification of the measure may be necessary.

Vote “Yes” to adopt the initiated measure.

Vote “No” to leave South Dakota law as it is.

Fiscal Note:The State and counties could see a minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses, and the State could see marginal additional revenue in the form of new civil penalty fines.

Section 1. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

Terms used in this chapter mean:

(1) “Hemp,” the plant of the genus cannabis, and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than three-tenths of one percent on a dry weight basis;

(2) “Local government,” means a county, municipality, town, or township;

(3) “Marijuana,” the plant of the genus cannabis, and any part of that plant, including, the seeds, the resin extracted from any part of the plant, and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of the plant, its seeds, or its resin, including hash and marijuana concentrate. The term includes an altered state of marijuana absorbed into the human body. The term does not include hemp, or fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from the seeds of the plant, sterilized seed of the plant which is incapable of germination, or the weight of any other ingredient combined with marijuana to prepare topical or oral administrations, food, drink, or other products;

(4) “Marijuana accessory,” any equipment, product, material, which is specifically designed for use in planting, propagating, cultivating, growing, harvesting, manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing, preparing, testing, analyzing, packaging, repackaging, storing, containing, ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing marijuana into the human body.

Section 2. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

This chapter does not affect laws that otherwise regulate:

(1) Delivery or distribution of marijuana or marijuana accessories, with or without consideration, to a person younger than twenty-one years of age;

(2) Purchase, possession, use, or transport of marijuana or marijuana accessories by a person younger than twenty-one years of age;

(3) Consumption of marijuana by a person younger than twenty-one years of age;

(4) Operating or being in physical control of any motor vehicle, train, aircraft, motorboat, or other motorized form of transport while under the influence of marijuana;

(5) Consumption of marijuana while operating or being in physical control of a motor vehicle, train, aircraft, motorboat, or other motorized form of transport, while it is being operated;

(6) Smoking marijuana within a motor vehicle, aircraft, motorboat, or other motorized form of transport, while it is being operated;

(7) Possession or consumption of marijuana or possession of marijuana accessories on the grounds of a public or private preschool, elementary school, or high school, in a school bus, or on the grounds of any correctional facility;

(8) Smoking marijuana in a location where smoking tobacco is prohibited;

(9) Consumption of marijuana in a public place, unless permitted by statute;

(10) Consumption of marijuana as part of a criminal penalty or a diversion program;

(11) Conduct that endangers others;

(12) Undertaking any task under the influence of marijuana, if doing so would constitute negligence or professional malpractice; or

(13) Performing solvent-based extractions on marijuana using solvents other than water, glycerin, propylene glycol, vegetable oil, or food grade ethanol, unless permitted by statute.

Section 3. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

This chapter does not:

(1) Require that an employer permit or accommodate an employee to engage in conduct allowed by this chapter;

(2) Affect an employer’s ability to restrict the use of marijuana by employees;

(3) Limit the right of a person who occupies, owns, or controls private property from prohibiting or otherwise regulating conduct permitted by this chapter on or in that property; or

(4) Limit the ability of the state or a local government to prohibit or restrict any conduct otherwise permitted under this chapter within a building owned, leased, or occupied by the state or the local government.

Section 4. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

Subject to the limitations in this chapter, and notwithstanding any other law, the following acts, if done by a person at least twenty-one years of age, may not be an offense under state or local law, regulation, or ordinance; be subject to a civil fine, penalty, or sanction; be a basis for detention, search, or arrest; be a basis for the denial of any right or privilege; or be a basis for asset seizure or forfeiture:

(1) Possessing, using, ingesting, inhaling, processing, transporting, delivering without consideration, or distributing without consideration one ounce or less of marijuana, except that not more than eight grams of marijuana may be in a concentrated form;

(2) Possessing, planting, cultivating, harvesting, drying, processing, or manufacturing not more than three marijuana plants and possessing the marijuana produced by the plants, if:

(a) The plants and any marijuana produced by the plants in excess of one ounce are kept at one private residence, are in a locked space, and are not visible by normal, unaided vision from a public place;

(b) Not more than six plants are kept in or on the grounds of a private residence at one time; and

(c) The private residence is located within the jurisdiction of a local government where there is no licensed retail store where marijuana is available for purchase pursuant to this chapter.

(3) Assisting another person who is at least twenty-one years of age, or allowing property to be used, in any of the acts permitted by this section; and

(4) Possessing, using, delivering, distributing, manufacturing, transferring, or selling to persons twenty-one years of age or older marijuana accessories.

Section 5. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

A person who commits the following acts is subject to a civil penalty not exceeding the amount specified:

(1) Violates section 4(2)(a) of this chapter by cultivating marijuana plants that are visible by normal, unaided vision from a public place, two hundred and fifty dollars.

(2) Violates section 4(2)(a) of this chapter by cultivating marijuana plants that are not kept in a locked space, two hundred and fifty dollars.

(3) Smokes marijuana in a public place, other than in an area licensed for such activity by the department, one hundred dollars.

(4) Is under twenty-one years of age and possesses, uses, ingests, inhales, transports, delivers without consideration or distributes without consideration one ounce or less of marijuana or possesses, delivers without consideration, or distributes without consideration marijuana accessories, one hundred dollars. The person shall be provided the option of attending up to four hours of drug education or counseling in lieu of the civil penalty.

Section 6. That title 34 be amended by adding a NEW SECTION to read:

This chapter must be broadly construed to accomplish its purposes and intents. Nothing in this chapter purports to supersede any applicable federal law, except where allowed by federal law. If any provision in this chapter or the application thereof to any person or circumstance is held invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality may not affect other provisions or applications of the chapter that can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application, and to this end the provisions of this chapter are severable.

