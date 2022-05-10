By: admin

Published May 20, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss and Josh Starzman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the April Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $204.17

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,359.76

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $337.40

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $304.88

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets.

Discussion was held on cleaning out the lagoon.

Nuisance properties were discussed.

Parks – Fridley is turning the water on for the campground.

ARPA funds will be coded as revenue lost for reporting purposes.

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to purchase three semi-loads of black dirt. Motion carried.

The Mitigation Plan was discussed. Items listed on the plan are tornado shelter, generator, stormwater drainage improvements, and upgrade or replace warning siren.

Effling was given the Oath of Office. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, for Effling to remain President and King as Vice President. Motion carried. Appointment of council members for committees is: Effling – Code Enforcer; Danek – campground/parks and disaster mitigation; King – streets and sewer. Ebersdorfer is applying for a West Nile Grant.

There being no further business motion by King, seconded by Danek, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer,

Kurt Effling

Council Member