Blackhawk boys struggle to get W

By:
Published February 11, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket boys’ basketball team traveled to take on the Ethan Rustlers. The junior varsity played hard, but came up short losing to the Rustlers, 24-33.

The SCW Blackhawk varsity boys played the final game of the evening against the Rustlers and came out strong, leading on the score board for much of the game. Unfortunately, the Blackhawk boys ran out of steam and when the final buzzer sounded to end the game, the score was SCW 45 and Ethan 57.

The Blackhawk boys then traveled to Wolsey to play the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The junior varsity boys played with heart and kept it relatively close in the first half but once again ended the game on the losing side of the score, SCW 4 and WW 20.

The SCW varsity boys were met with a strong Wolsey-Wessington team and lost a tough game, Blackhawks 22 and Warbirds 55.

The next game for the Blackhawks was a doubleheader featuring both the boys and girls teams on Tuesday, Feb. 8 when SCW hosted the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs at Woonsocket. Later in the week on Friday, Feb. 11, SCW travels to Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates with JV girls starting at 4 p.m.

…See stats and a picture from the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 12, 2022, 9:27 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    18°F
    real feel: 15°F
    humidity: 82%
    wind speed: 4 mph NE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 