By: admin

Published February 11, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket boys’ basketball team traveled to take on the Ethan Rustlers. The junior varsity played hard, but came up short losing to the Rustlers, 24-33.

The SCW Blackhawk varsity boys played the final game of the evening against the Rustlers and came out strong, leading on the score board for much of the game. Unfortunately, the Blackhawk boys ran out of steam and when the final buzzer sounded to end the game, the score was SCW 45 and Ethan 57.

The Blackhawk boys then traveled to Wolsey to play the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The junior varsity boys played with heart and kept it relatively close in the first half but once again ended the game on the losing side of the score, SCW 4 and WW 20.

The SCW varsity boys were met with a strong Wolsey-Wessington team and lost a tough game, Blackhawks 22 and Warbirds 55.

The next game for the Blackhawks was a doubleheader featuring both the boys and girls teams on Tuesday, Feb. 8 when SCW hosted the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs at Woonsocket. Later in the week on Friday, Feb. 11, SCW travels to Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates with JV girls starting at 4 p.m.

…See stats and a picture from the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!