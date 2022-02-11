By: admin

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks spent the week traveling, first to Ethan on Tuesday and then to Wolsey on Saturday. At Wolsey, the SCW Lady Blackhawks’ win was the 400th career win for their head coach, Tim McCain.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Lady Blackhawks traveled south to Ethan to take on the Rustlers. The junior varsity kicked off the evening of hoops. The SCW JV girls defeated the Rustlers with a final score of 34-22.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were up next against a tough Lady Rustlers team. The Lady Blackhawks started out well holding a lead during the middle of the game, but the Lady Rustlers came back in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game with the final score SCW 33 and Ethan 40.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Lady Blackhawks traveled north to Wolsey to take on the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds.

The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks started their game slowly in the first quarter but soon came alive in the second quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Lady Warbirds, 37-26.

The varsity game was a rematch of the championship game of the 281 Conference Tournament. Just like in the tournament, the Lady Blackhawks finished the match up victorious over the Lady Warbirds with a final score SCW 40 and WW 29.

Every win is valuable, but the Lady Blackhawks’ win over the Lady Warbirds marked an important coaching milestone for Coach Tim McCain as it was his 400th career win. When asked how he felt about reaching this special achievement, Coach McCain said, “I am happy for the basketball program. This [milestone] wouldn’t have happened without the assistant coaches and the girl athletes.”

