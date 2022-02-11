Lady Blackhawks spend week on road, get big win for coach

By:
Published February 11, 2022, in Sports

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks spent the week traveling, first to Ethan on Tuesday and then to Wolsey on Saturday. At Wolsey, the SCW Lady Blackhawks’ win was the 400th career win for their head coach, Tim McCain.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Lady Blackhawks traveled south to Ethan to take on the Rustlers. The junior varsity kicked off the evening of hoops. The SCW JV girls defeated the Rustlers with a final score of 34-22.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were up next against a tough Lady Rustlers team. The Lady Blackhawks started out well holding a lead during the middle of the game, but the Lady Rustlers came back in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game with the final score SCW 33 and Ethan 40.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Lady Blackhawks traveled north to Wolsey to take on the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds. 

The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks started their game slowly in the first quarter but soon came alive in the second quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Lady Warbirds, 37-26.

The varsity game was a rematch of the championship game of the 281 Conference Tournament. Just like in the tournament, the Lady Blackhawks finished the match up victorious over the Lady Warbirds with a final score SCW 40 and WW 29.

Every win is valuable, but the Lady Blackhawks’ win over the Lady Warbirds marked an important coaching milestone for Coach Tim McCain as it was his 400th career win. When asked how he felt about reaching this special achievement, Coach McCain said, “I am happy for the basketball program. This [milestone] wouldn’t have happened without the assistant coaches and the girl athletes.”

…See details and a picture of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 12, 2022, 9:28 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    18°F
    real feel: 15°F
    humidity: 82%
    wind speed: 4 mph NE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 