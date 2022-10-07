Dorothy Dicus

Mitchell

By:
Published October 7, 2022, in Obituaries

Dorothy Dicus, 93, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell.

Dorothy Mae Dicus was born to Sam and Edith (James) Hornback in Spencer, Neb. on Jan. 29, 1929. The family moved several times during her childhood, but eventually settled in Mitchell, where she graduated from high school in 1946.

Dorothy married Calvin (Bud) Dicus on Sept. 14, 1946. She began her career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1951 and served there in several capacities until her retirement in 1976. She worked part time for Culhanes Dairy for a time after that.

Dorothy enjoyed camping, and she and Bud always had a grandchild, or two, along for the weekend. After Bud’s retirement, they wintered in Mesa, Ariz., until Bud’s illness prevented travel. Dorothy enjoyed league bowling, her sister trips, volunteering, cooking Sunday family dinners, gardening, and playing cards.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dennis (Pat) Dicus of Mitchell and Kent Dicus of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, in 1990; daughter, Debra Lynn Lang; infant son, Gary Lee; her parents; and her siblings, Gerald Hornback, Delores Collins, Marjorie Placek, and Beulah Summers.

