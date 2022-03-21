Letcher Town Board proceedings

March 21st, 2022

Published April 22, 2022

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the March 1st, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on updating water meters after talking with MinWater and the price increase they will be having with the water meters. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to use the CLFRF funds to purchase Quantity 80 water meters for the Town of Letcher. Meier will call MinWater and order the water meters.  

Discussion was held on the Equalization Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 21st, 2022, at the finance office at 7:00 p.m.

Discussion was held on the Municipal Election.

Notice is hereby given that no Municipal Election will be held on the 12th day of April 2022, for the Town of Letcher, South Dakota.

The election for which public notice was given has been cancelled because valid certificates of nomination in the office of the Finance Officer for the following positions have been filed: 

Mark Chada, Board/Trustee Member – Three Year Term

New Business:

Discussion was held on placing an ad in the paper for summer help.  Angie will be placing an ad in the paper to be run for three weeks.  

Discussion was held on having Dumpster Days. Miedema will be called to schedule to have dumpsters delivered on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, and picked up on Monday, May 9th, 2022. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to have Dumpster Days. Miedema will also be delivering a dumpster from H&R Salvage.

Discussion was held on placing a Sealed Bids ad in the paper for two weeks. All sealed bids must be dropped off at the black drop box at the Finance Office by Friday, April 15th, 2022. Items going up for sealed bids are: 1. Yellow Box Scraper, 2. Frail pull behind mower, 3. Sander for the truck.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER:  Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,649.01 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $2,081.20 – Water Used, Postmaster – $174.00 – Postage, Santel Communications – $234.90 – Lift station Phone – $45.09, Office Phone – $29.14, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, South Dakota Rural Water Association – $360.00 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on April 4th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

