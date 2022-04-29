By: admin

Published April 29, 2022, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on April 11th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Todd Olinger. Jodi Doering was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the April 11th meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the Board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on March 14th, 2022, and the special Board minutes held on March 28, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

Board member Lisa Snedeker announced that she had nominated Superintendent Weber for an award and she was notified that he was the winner of the South Dakota School Superintendent Association Community Leader of the Year award. The Board congratulated Superintendent Weber on this accomplishment. Ms. Snedeker also advised that she had attended the Associated School Board convention in San Diego.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented (to include Stan Houston $6,547.50, KO’s Pro Service $765.31 and Waste Management for $385.34) and the March 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $964,815.97; Add receipts: Taxes $20,979.53; Interest $939.83; Other local $5,383.69; State $116,731.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,108,850.02; less disbursements $174,365.84; less transferred out: $0.00; Cash balance: $934,484.18; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $934,484.18.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,455,023.76; Add receipts: Taxes $30,536.24; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,485,560.00; less disbursements $31,500.23; Cash balance: $1,454,059.77; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable, $0.00; Fund balance: $1,454,059.77.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $607,895.98; Add receipts: Taxes $17,018.92; Other local $117.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $625,031.90; less disbursements $32,883.43; Cash balance: $592,148.47; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $592,148.47.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $83,913.40; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $3,499.90; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.64; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $20,811.95; Total to be accounted for: $108,228.89; less disbursements $15,253.17; Cash balance; $92,975.72; Less contracts/accounts payable; $0.00; plus accounts receivable; $0.00: Fund balance $92,975.72.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $103,254.87; Add receipts: Other local $1,475.00; Total to be accounted for: $104,729.87; less disbursements $4,310.55; Plus transfer in: $0.00; Cash balance: $100,419.32; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $100,419.32.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $32,491.11; Add receipts: Interest $1.39; Pupil activities $740.94; Total to be accounted for: $33,233.44; less disbursements $470.00; Fund balance: $32,763.44.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $143,300.84

Special Education: $27,946.34

Enterprise #53: $4,171.01

Food Service: $7,130.18

GENERAL FUND

AT&T, CELLPHONE $94.76

ATTORNEY RODNEY FREEMAN, AUDIT LETTER $137.55

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION/BATTERIES $1,194.00

BROOKS OIL, #2 FUEL OIL $2,379.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.50

COLE PAPERS, FLOOR SCRUBBER REPAIR LESS WARRANTY $334.00

DB ELECTRIC, EXHAUST FAN WORK – HIGH SCHOOL $353.36

DEINERT, BAILEY, REIMBURSEMENT – VOLLEYBALL COACHING CLASS $55.00

DICK’S WELDING, CHAIR RACK REPAIR/MATERIALS $80.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSES/VEHICLES $860.50

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSES/VEHICLES $587.18

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, TRACK SUPPLIES $384.76

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $669.74

[IMPREST FUND:

RACHAEL ANDERSON, JUDGE – MUSIC CONTEST $50.00

US POST OFFICE, POST OFFICE EXPENSE $348.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $398.00]

INSTRUMENTALIST COMPANY, BAND AWARD $86.00

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $16,730.37

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE (MINI-BUS) $55.11

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIRS $148.15

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $160.00

MENARDS, INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES $102.99

NASCO, ART SUPPLIES $21.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,880.78

OLSEN, RICK, REIMBURESMENT – SDVB CLINIC/LODGING $162.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.80

POPPLERS MUSIC, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $206.45

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $416.45

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $180.09

SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVE, KINDERGARTEN ACADEMY (2) $400.00

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASSES (3) $675.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $385.34

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $16.16

Fund Total: $34,196.04

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE/OVERAGE $2,144.78

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., REPAIR-MINI-BUS DOOR $1,037.37

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES-VAN $710.20

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., ROUTER DOWN PAYMENT – APPROVED AT MEETING $6,547.50

Fund Total: $10,439.85

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,162.80

Fund Total: $1,162.80

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $441.59

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $9,829.14

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $106.95

Fund Total: $10,377.68

Chris Selland gave the financial report. She advised that the 2020-21 school audit went well and gave an update on health insurance options effective July 1, 2022, (the current carrier, Avera, went up 19 percent). The school board election will be held tomorrow.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on current openings in the district, including the football coach. He also advised that he had been approached by a teacher about the Governor’s house program for teachers. More information will be forthcoming on this subject.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on Elementary issues and advised that 26 students have signed up for summer school in grades Kindergarten through nine.

Jason Bruce gave a busing update.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved to move the regular May meeting to May 12th at 7:00 p.m. in the boardroom. This change was made to avoid a conflict with the awards banquet. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to review and approve the return to school policy in accordance with ESSR. No changes were made to the policy and motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the hire of Sarah Swenson as Business Manager effective July 1, 2022, at a salary of $55,000.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved to hire Rick Olsen as Assistant Golf Coach at a stipend of $2,400.00 effective immediately. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved Bev Dunn’s extra instruction stipend for Art in the amount of $500.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the resignation of Mica Foxley as school counselor effective the end of the 2021-2022 school term. The Board would like to thank Ms. Foxley for her service to the Woonsocket students. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the resignation of Julie Bebout, Food Service Director, effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The Board thanks Ms. Bebout for her service to the district, students, and staff. Motion carried.

It was moved by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the resignation of Bev Dunn as Librarian effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The board would like to thank Ms. Dunn for her service to the District. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Heinemann Restoration, Inc. for up to $48,000.00 in restoration (tuck-pointing) repair to the armory for fiscal year 2022-2023. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve a school board resolution authorizing membership to the South Dakota Activities Association for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Associated School Boards Health Insurance Pool (three deductibles) effective July 1, 2022, and discontinue the Avera plan effective the same date. Motion carried.

It was moved to approve the 2022-2023 WEA negotiated agreement as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve payout of Bev Dunn’s contract on June 15, 2022. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the April 11th, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:42 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager