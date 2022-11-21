Letcher Town Board proceedings

November 21st, 2022

Published December 16, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman was a visitor at the meeting.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the November 7th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on renewal of alcohol licenses. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor license renewal for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge. 

Discussion was held on a piece of the flooring that is broken at the community center. A picture was shown to Chada. He will go over and look and see how it can be fixed.  

New Business:

Discussion was held on the parade of lights. They are still proceeding with it, and it will be taking place on December 2nd at 6:00 p.m.  

Discussion was held on the cleaning of the water tower. Maguire Iron was planning to come out this late fall but with the temperature change they want to wait until the spring and will put the town down to have the tower cleaned in the spring.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: 

General AND WATER/SEWER: Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $20.13 – Advertising Minutes, Postmaster – $240.00 – Supplies – stamps, NorthWestern Energy – $50.51 – Utilities – Electric – Ballpark, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,699.62 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $2,356.80 – Water Used.

The next board meeting will be held on December 5th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer 

  • Archives

 