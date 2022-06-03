By: admin

Published June 3, 2022, in Obituaries

Lois Podhradsky, 94, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, May 24, at the Weskota Manor Nursing Home in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 28, at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Woonsocket. Burial was in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. Visitations were held Friday, May 27, at the funeral home and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Lois was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Jolley, Iowa, to Henry and Agnes Morwitzer. She graduated from Jolley High School in 1946. She married Tony Podhradsky in 1951, and they had six children. She worked at the Corner Cafe for several years but spent most of her time at the family farm outside of Woonsocket.

Lois always loved her cats and chickens. She also loved spending time outside fishing, gardening, and planting flowers and trees. She enjoyed Garfield and Calvin and Hobbes comics and reading. She was active in the lives of her grandchildren. She was a reliable caretaker in the family and was a huge supporter of any of her loved ones. She was always pushing her family in their problem-solving skills and rarely gave answers without a riddle of some sort. She strived to create a family of hard workers and didn’t accept anything less than the best, but her tough love and encouragement will forever live on in the family.

Lois is survived by her sons, Michael (Rose) and Russell Podhradsky; daughter, Susan (Chuck) Engelmann; brother, Wayne (Diana) Morwitzer; four granddaughters; six grandsons; three great-granddaughters, and many other family members and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Podhradsky; daughters, Kelly Podhradsky and Pamela Morwitzer; son, John Podhradsky; brothers, Merle, Deane, and Gene Morwitzer; her parents, Henry and Agnes Morwitzer; and many other loved ones.