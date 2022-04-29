Native American artifacts add special learning experience for students at Woonsocket

On Wednesday, April 20, Linda Baysinger brought a collection of Native American artifacts to share with the Woonsocket Elementary fourth-grade class for their South Dakota history unit. The items filled two tables and were displayed in the indoor recess room in the elementary wing of the Woonsocket school. Fourth grade teacher Bailey Deinert also invited the fifth-grade class to attend the presentation and view the artifacts since they didn’t get the opportunity the previous year.

Mrs. Baysinger explained that the Native American artifact collection was given to her and had been collected in the 1960s from a west river reservation, but that it is no longer legal to take items from reservations. She had only brought a fraction of the total collection, and many pieces from the original collection had been given to a museum.

