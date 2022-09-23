By: admin

Published September 23, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning board at 9:15 a.m. on October 3, 2022, in the Commissioner’s Room, second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendments to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006.

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone block 10, OP, Woonsocket, from a Two-Family Residential District (R2) to an Agricultural Residential District (AG).

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on September 22, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.