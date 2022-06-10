NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published June 10, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioner meeting.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance at Selland Lot 1 in SW/4 36-107-61 for a front yard of sixty-nine (69) feet. Section 515 Minimum Lot Requirements states that there shall be a front yard not less than seventy-five (75) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

