Published March 11, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF }

THE ESTATE OF }

ROBERT DONALD MCKILLOP, }

DECEASED }

__________________________ }

55PRO 22-000002

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on March 1, 2022 Hollis McKillop, whose address is 23268 409th Ave. Artesian SD 57314, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Robert Donald McKillop.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Hollis McKillop

Hollis McKillop

23268 409th Ave.

Artesian SD 57314

Jillian Sheldon,

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488