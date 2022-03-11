NOTICE TO CREDITORS

the estate of Robert Donald McKillop

By:
Published March 11, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF         }

THE ESTATE OF          }

ROBERT DONALD MCKILLOP,      }

DECEASED           }

__________________________    }

55PRO 22-000002

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on March 1, 2022 Hollis McKillop, whose address is 23268 409th Ave. Artesian SD 57314, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Robert Donald McKillop.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Hollis McKillop

Hollis McKillop

23268 409th Ave.

Artesian SD 57314

Jillian Sheldon, 

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 13, 2022, 6:15 pm
    Sunny
    49°F
    real feel: 44°F
    humidity: 41%
    wind speed: 9 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 