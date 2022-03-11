STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF }
THE ESTATE OF }
ROBERT DONALD MCKILLOP, }
DECEASED }
__________________________ }
55PRO 22-000002
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on March 1, 2022 Hollis McKillop, whose address is 23268 409th Ave. Artesian SD 57314, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Robert Donald McKillop.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Hollis McKillop
Hollis McKillop
23268 409th Ave.
Artesian SD 57314
Jillian Sheldon,
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
