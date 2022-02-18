By: admin

Published February 18, 2022, in Obituaries

Robert Burnham, 78, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Private family services will be held.

Bob was born on March 22, 1943, in Spencer, to Lloyd and Vesta (Doty) Burnham. In his younger years, he was active and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, baseball and bowling. He graduated from Spencer High School in Spencer in 1961. On June 28, 1969, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Goldie (Zoss) Burnham. To this union, four children were born. He worked at Spencer Canvas Company for many years before starting his own business, Burnham Tarp and Canvas, in Ft. Pierre. In 2001, he and his wife, Goldie, moved to Sioux Falls.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Goldie, of 52 years; his children, Dan (Anji) Burnham of Emery, Dana of Bellevue, Neb., and Bobbie Dee (Danny) Hughes of Omaha, Neb.; his eight grandkids; and his sibling, Dennis Burnham of Omaha, Neb.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, and several brothers and sisters.