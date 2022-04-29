By: admin

Published April 29, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from March 15 as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to deny any wetland easement on any property that contains County Ditch 35 in Section 34 and Ditch 34 in Section 10. Blindauer abstained. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent met with the board. Fuel Pumps were discussed, but the board is still waiting for another quote.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept resolution 2022-5 to enforce the Weight Limit on County Road 0-9O.

SANBORN COUNTY WEIGHT LIMIT ENFORCEMENT

RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION 2022-5

WHEREAS, seasonal climatic changes can be detrimental to our highways, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desires to protect existing Sanborn County Highways, ultimately saving the tax dollars and,

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of County Commissioners, desire the enforcement of weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County roads and bridges as set forth and posted by the Sanborn County Highway Superintendent.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Highway Patrol be and hereby is authorized and requested to enforce weight limitations and speed limits on Sanborn County Road 0-9O.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the penalty for the violation of the load restrictions shall be as set forth in SDCL 32-22-55.

Vote of Sanborn County Commission: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye

Dated on April 5, 2022 at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

ATTEST:

/s/Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

/s/Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Board

of Commissioners

BURN BAN

Motion by P. Larson seconded by Weber, to accept Resolution 2022-4 to enforce a Sanborn County Burn Ban.

RESOLUTION 2022-4

DECLARE A FIRE DANGER EMERGENCY IN SANBORN COUNTY AND TO PROHIBIT OPEN BURNING

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners, pursuant to SDCL 7-18A-8, is authorized to adopt emergency measures for the preservation of the public peace and safety, and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners has determined that because of extremely dry conditions, a fire danger emergency now exists within Sanborn County, now,

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners that a “FIRE DANGER EMERGENCY” be declared and that all open burning of any substance shall be prohibited within Sanborn County, excluding incorporated municipalities, until rescinded by the Sanborn County Commission,

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that pursuant to SDCL 7-18A-2 and SDCL 22-6-2(2) the penalty for violating this resolution shall include a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars and/or up to 30 days in jail for each violation.

Vote of Sanborn County Commission: Ebersdorfer – Aye; S. Larson – Aye; P. Larson – Aye; Blindauer – Aye; Weber – Aye

APPROVED this 5th day of April, 2022, by the Sanborn County Commission in regular session at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

ATTEST:

/s/Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

/s/Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County Board

of Commissioners

JEFF LARSON

Jeff Larson was present to answer questions regarding the addition on the 4-H Building.

PAULA LINKE

County 4-H Leader Paula Linke was present to discuss the process of moving forward with the bidding and upcoming fundraising plans.

DAN SWENSON

Dan Swenson and John Christopher, County Residents and Wayne Smith, from Farm Bureau were present. Dan was present to express his concerns with the drainage efforts within the County.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber to approve the following resolution 2022-6 for Michael Dorris:

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of TRACT 1 OF NIELSEN ADDITION, AN ADDITION IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 108 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDAN, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, be and the same is hereby approved. I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, hereby certify that the above is a correct copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at their regular meeting held on the 5th day of April. 2022.

Roll Call Vote for approval of Resolution 2022-6 is as follows: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the following resolution 2022-7 for Rainbow Ranch:

Whereas it appears that the owners thereof have caused a Plat to be made of the following real property: PARCELS 1 AND 2 OF RAINBOW RANCH ADDITION IN SECTION 18, T106N, R60W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA; AND PARCELS 1 AND 2 OF RAINBOW RANCH ADDITION IN SECTION 19, T106N, R60W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, and has submitted such plat to the County Commission of Sanborn County, South Dakota for approval. Now therefore be it resolved that such plat has been executed according to the law and same is hereby approved. The county auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this resolution and certify the same. I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the within and foregoing is a true copy of the resolution passed by the board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on this 5th day of April 2022.

Roll Call Vote for approval of Resolution 2022-7 is as follows: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the following resolution 2022-8 for Paul and Jodi Weber:

Whereas it appears that the owners thereof have caused a Plat to be made of the following real property: PAUL WEBER’S ADDITION, IN THE E1/2 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 9, T107N, R61W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, and have submitted such plat to the County Commission of Sanborn County, South Dakota for approval. Now therefore be it resolved that such plat has been executed according to the law and same is hereby approved. I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the within and foregoing is a true copy of the resolution passed by the board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on this 5th day of April 2022.

Roll Call Vote for approval of Resolution 2022-8 is as follows: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Governor Noem has declared Good Friday and Easter Monday a state holiday, the Sanborn County Courthouse will be closed per Personnel Handbook.

Auditor Moody informed the board that the petition circulating deadline has passed and that there will be a commissioner race in the Primary Election for Commissioner District 3 between Rod Weber and Duane Peterson.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to abate taxes for record #4834, NorthWestern Energy Corporation, for $803.66. This should have been corrected before tax bills were sent. This is a state required correction. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,966,579.03

Register of Deeds $1,841.00

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

March Payroll Before Deductions

Commissioners $5,184.93

Auditor $5,835.42

Treasurer $8,297.89

States Attorney $6,678.23

Courthouse $3,779.55

Assessor $9,650.42

Register of Deeds $8,042.91

Sheriff $16,209.77

Public Welfare $1,599.21

Nurse $2,952.73

Ambulance $837.79

WIC $66.30

Extension Office $1,729.16

Weed $3,921.80

Drainage $322.95

Planning and Zoning $0.00

Road and Bridge $32,661.36

E-911 $89.17

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.21

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $18,497.78

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,357.70

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $84.53

BEAM, Insurance $222.18

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $367.66

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,055.39

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Brookings Credit Bureau, Employee Garnishment $100.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $567.00

First National Bank, Insurance $4,261.11

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $35.91

Innovative Office Solutions, Supplies $243.63

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $40.79

Sioux Equipment, Repairs and Maintenance $3,030.92

A-OX Welding, Ambulance Supplies $19.95

Amazon, Supplies $57.91

ARAMARK, Supplies $124.57

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $272.19

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Schulte, J. McGuire, J. Amick $480.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $2,264.60

Darrell Miller, D/B/A, Repairs $456.00

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $1,000.01

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stone, Quarterly Support $625.00

Davison County Auditor, VSO Quarterly Payment $3,750.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – W. Wurtz, T. Songer, C.Sifuentes $205.00

Fedex, Supplies $71.53

Aaron Fink, EMT Conference and Travel $633.15

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $623.62

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs and Maintenance $89.67

Larson Trucks & Detailing, Detailing of Ford Explorer $150.00

Menards, Supplies $245.46

Midwest Pipe Lining, Sewer Repairs $25,554.13

Jamie Miller, Supplies $32.30

Kami Moody, Travel $36.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $326.46

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $185.18

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $625.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $855.09

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Membership Dues $1,300.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Spring Workshop $1,249.40

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation, Work Comp Insurance $213.00

Schmucker, Paul, Nohr & Association, Drainage Evaluations $9,779.89

Travis Coulthard, Replaced Ballast $51.08

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,184.00

Naomi Terkildsen, Office Supplies $12.25

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Wheelco, Supplies $1,173.44

Woony Foods, Supplies $370.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $343.52

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The board will meet as a Board of Equalization on April 12, 2022. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County