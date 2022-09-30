By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was present, as was Duane Peterson. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from the August 2 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Leon Fredrichs was present to discuss a ditch on his property.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to enter executive session at 9:08 a.m. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive at 9:16 a.m.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. The highway department received a Gold Level Award from Safety Benefits. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to sign the grant application that was received from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for bridge 56-209-000 located in Afton Township. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to sign the agreement with Brosz to complete the Engineering & Survey Study for an H&H study for the bridge 56-191-050 located in Afton Township.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to accept the propane bid from Brooks Oil. Motion carried. Bids were as follows: Forestburg Elevator – $1.81; CHS – $1.70; Alpena Coop – $1.70; Brooks – $1.594. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to purchase gravel and sand from Andy Larson. County will haul the gravel to the 4-H building for building addition purposes next spring. S. Larson, abstained. Motion carried.

ADOPT BUDGET

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve Resolution 2022-15.

RESOLUTION #2022-15

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL BUDGET FOR SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Whereas, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioner shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year, and,

Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and,

Whereas, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, eliminations and additions have been made thereto.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that such Provisional Budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, shall be approved and adopted as THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPENDITURES for Sanborn County, South Dakota, and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2023, and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, this 20th day of September, 2022. The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by Sanborn County for the year January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

HIGHWAY FIVE-YEAR PLAN

The five-year plan was discussed. Public in attendance were Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department; County Commissioners; Duane Peterson, Commissioner Elect; Don Klinkner and Della Amdahl, township board members; Jeff Larson, States Attorney; and Kami Moody, County Auditor.

CENTRAL ELECTRIC

Two employees from Central Electric were present to discuss the concern with Central Electric crossing a county right-of-way. We will continue to work to find a compromising solution for the entities that have franchise agreements with Sanborn County.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from September 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to satisfy the lien for M. Wayrynen, upon clearing of payment. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $106.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $67,664.68

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,458.76

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,642.62

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $70.00

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $358.55

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,586.97

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

First National Bank, Insurance $2,212.35

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $34,069.01

South Dakota LTAP, Other Expenses $125.00

Sign Solutions, Travel and Conferences $424.36

Safety Benefits Inc., Other Expenses $75.00

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs and Maintenance $255.74

CapFirst Equipment Finance Inc, Supplies and Repairs $55,598.09

AGC of South Dakota Inc., Services & Fees $800.00

A-OX Welding, Supplies $21.45

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $195.98

Broz Equipment Inc., Services and Fees $19,495.00

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $2,012.89

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $48.50

D & L Tire Service, Repairs and Maintenance $175.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Amick and T. Shakir $570.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $605.45

Express 2, Fuel $147.01

Express Stop, Fuel $10.90

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $42.29

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs and Maintenance $60.38

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies $54.86

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Menards, Supplies $231.65

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,430.54

Office Peeps, Supplies $512.04

Pharmchem Inc., Drug Patch Testing $157.25

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage $1,000.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $291.04

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $844.34

Todd Spader, Mowing $297.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $217.28

Waste Management, Utilities $243.74

Xcel Energy, Utilities $47.82

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 12:40 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on October 4, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

