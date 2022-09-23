By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 12th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, and Lisa Snedeker. Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Blake Howard, Chris Selland, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 8, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,137,524.32; Add receipts: Taxes $2,794.95; Interest $1,123.47; Admissions $2,050.00; Rentals $50.00; Other local $33,273.52; State $127,045.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,303,861.26; less disbursements $157,020.81; Cash balance: $1,146,840.45; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $19,821.00; Fund balance: $1,166,661.45.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,471,727.31; Add receipts: Taxes $1,371.70; Other local $0.00; Federal $9,849.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,482,948.01; less disbursements $327,185.55; Cash balance: $1,155,762.46; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $99,641.00; Fund balance: $1,255,403.46.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $696,151.51; Add receipts: Taxes $764.12; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $696,915.63; less disbursements $32,228.88; Cash balance: $664,686.75; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $664,686.75.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $107,750.07; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $8,091.62; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.40; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $115,846.09; less disbursements $8,106.65; Cash balance: $107,739.44; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $107,739.44.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $83,537.54; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $83,537.54; less disbursements $3,472.22; Cash balance: $80,065.32; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $80,065.32.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,726.46; Add receipts: Interest $1.13; Pupil activities $456.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $27,183.59; less disbursements $885.00; Fund balance: $26,298.59.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $130,136.47

Special Education: $28,903.77

Enterprise #53: $4,172.34

Food Service: $7,062.18

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA, FNBO – VISA – SUPPLIES $116.53

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL $157.73

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, ASBSD – School Administrators of South Dakota CONVENTION (2) $560.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $111.84

CARPET CENTER, GYM – COVE BASE – TRIM $178.74

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.50

CORY GREENWOOD SPEAKS, CORY GREENWOOD – ASSEMBLY $2,250.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, 281 GOLF PLAQUE – SCW SHARE $70.00

DB ELECTRIC, EXHAUST FAN – REPLACE BALLAST $730.15

DECKER EQUIPMENT, SECURITY MIRRORS $139.79

DEINERT, BAILEY, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASS $35.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI BUS $344.12

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI BUSES/LAWN MOWER $761.29

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $16,473.19

GOPHER SPORTS, PHYSICAL EDUCATION EQUIPMENT $30.18

HEGG INSURANCE, PROPERTY/LIABILITY/WORKERS COMPENSATION INSURANCE $46,895.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – FLOOR PADS/TOWELS $1,319.18

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC., ANNUAL SITE LICENSE $210.00

[IMPREST FUND:

MCCOOK CENTRAL SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $75.00

MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $50.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $360.00

TOTAL AUGUST IMPREST CLAIMS: $485.00]

KIBBLE EQUIPMENT, LAWN MOWER CHUTE – OIL AND FUEL FILTER $218.24

KROHMER PLUMBING, FOOTBALL FIELD WATER SUPPLIES $299.59

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

LOCAL LUMBER, GYM – FOOTBALL – BUILDING SUPPLIES $191.05

MARKERS, INC., FOOTBALL FIELD WATER SYSTEM $149.07

MCGRAW – HILL, HISTORY TEACHING GUIDE – GRADE 5 $116.93

MCLEODS, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES – ATTENDANCE BOOKS $454.74

MENARDS, FOOTBALL FIELD AND CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES AND SHOP SUPPLIES $293.71

NAPA AUTO PARTS, TAPE – GYM BANNERS $97.20

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE KIT $43.62

NEBELSICK, TERRY, KEYNOTE SPEAKER – FALL IN-SERVICE $500.00

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, REPLACEMENT FILTERS (7) – FALCON SERIES $730.92

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,834.41

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $21.99

PEARSON EDUCATION, ELEMENTARY – DIAL 4 RECORD FORMS $104.60

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $23.17

PIONEER MANUFACTURING/PIONEER, STRIPING PAINT ATHLETICS $1,009.80

QUILL CORPORATION, MISCELLANEOUS SUPPLIES $722.13

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL KNEE PADS $94.19

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., SPRAY PAINT – GYM $8.99

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $128.12

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $173.30

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY/SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $1,242.68

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, SDASBO ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE – CHRIS SELLAND AND SARAH SWENSON $150.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $1,248.63

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, GUIDANCE COUNSELOR CURRICULUM $277.49

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $491.03

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $392.75

WEBER, TREY, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASSES (3) $155.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $398.05

Fund Total: $83,643.64

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, HVAC GYM PROJECT $160,411.62

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, HVAC PROJECT – ARCHITECT FEE $1,201.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY/SPECIAL EDUCATION/PRE-K SUPPLIES $2,874.51

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, TRACK – CONCRETE WORK $18,256.31

Fund Total: $183,735.37

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA OF VISA, WHITE/CORKBOARDS/DESKS $1,650.82

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $693.44

BAYSINGER, SARAH, REIMBURSEMENT – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

CENTER FOR DISABILITIES, AUTISM ZOOM MEETING (3) $90.00

ERIC ARMIN INC., SPED SUPPLIES $330.46

PARENT/GUARDIAN, MILEAGE – GUARDIAN $362.88

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, SPED SUPPLIES $511.94

Fund Total: $3,682.79

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, PRE-K SUPPLIES $215.42

Fund Total: $215.42

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $239.36

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $35.00

HOBART SERVICE, REPAIRS $372.00

KOPFMANN, LORI, FOOD $19.17

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $11,984.24

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PROGRAM $215.28

TERKILDSEN, KATHY, REIMBURSEMENT – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

WALMART, FOOD $34.93

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $196.49

Fund Total: $13,139.72

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised about the slight increase on insurance premiums; with the largest being for property premiums due to the rise of materials/construction costs (included in this month’s bills). Selland also advised that the resolution to pay off the capital outlay certificates has been drafted for approval – will need a roll call to approve.

Mr. Weber gave an update on the football field, which will likely need to have grass replanted in certain areas. He also updated that the gym floor near the bleachers (not on the court) had some possible water damage due to the freezer leaking. The insurance company was contacted.

Lead teacher Sarah Jensen gave an update on the first few weeks of school. The open house was a success and well attended. Thanks to Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club for serving the meal. Elementary students will be getting monthly newsletters to keep parents up to date on all activities.

Brooke King helped with elementary scheduling for all aids and Special Education (SPED) teachers – this has helped keep all kids’ and teachers’ schedules running smoothly. SPED Director Brooke King updated that she and the SPED teachers/assistants are meeting weekly/bi-weekly to discuss the needs of students to ensure all involved are getting the help needed.

Jason Bruce updated that there is a need for more bus drivers and an additional mini bus.

Armando Rodriguez, along with senior Blake Howard, gave an update on Esports. Blake surveyed – the student body and reported that there are 19 students (seventh through 12th grade) who are interested in this sport. Mr. Rodriguez and Howard have also researched equipment needs and will bring quotes to the next board meeting.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the following property tax levy resolution #67-3 for taxes payable in 2023:

AG – $1.362;

OO – $3.048;

OTH – $6.308;

General Fund Opt-Out – $0;

Special Education – $1.599;

Capital Outlay – $750,000.00;

Bond Redemption – $0.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve to change the mileage rate to follow the new state rate at $0.51 per mile, effective to start on September 13, 2022. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the bill to Todd Brueske Construction in the amount of $18,256.31 for concrete pads for the shot put and discus cage, with additional landscaping work. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board agreed to table the change orders for the HVAC Gym Project until final prices are communicated. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved to pay off the capital outlay certificates for the new high school in the amount of $245,000 from the C.O. fund. (NOTE: The school is paying off the balance of the High School Building two years early to save interest/fees). Roll Call: Jason White – Yes, Lisa Snedeker – Yes, Neal Hiemstra – Yes. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve 2021-2022 school audit by Schoenfish & Co., Inc. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 12, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:46 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

