By: admin

Published July 29, 2022, in Sports

On Monday, July 18, the 16U Letcher Hawks hosted the team from Avon for one seven-inning game. It was a high-scoring matchup with things tied up at six going into the sixth inning, then Avon scored a run in the top of the sixth and then slowly racked up enough hits for them to take the game from the Hawks with a final score of 6-10, Avon.

On Tuesday, July 19, the 16U Hawks split a doubleheader at home with Chamberlain. In the first game, the Hawks held off Chamberlain, despite seeing their seven-run lead start to dwindle away. The first game ended with a final score of 8-6, Hawks.

In the second game of the evening, the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks fell behind early and just couldn’t recover, ending the game with a 5-9 loss to Chamberlain 16U.

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks started their Class B Region 3 Tournament on Tuesday, July 26, and if they won two games that day, they would continue into Wednesday. The championship game was on Thursday, July 28. All the games were played in Canova. Look for results of the tournament in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

…See pictures and more details of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!